47 mins ago - Economy & Business

New York Fed finds amateur investors create market bubbles

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

A new study from the New York Fed finds that when amateurs drive a market bubbles develop.

Why it matters: Given the rising number of inexperienced retail traders who have taken to investing this year, the study's findings could have obvious implications for the current state of U.S. financial markets.

What happened: Researchers at the central bank designed an experiment featuring trained stock traders and untrained students to see how they would respond to a controlled experiment in which both groups attempt to value assets.

What they're saying: "We ﬁnd three diﬀerences between traders and students:

  • "Traders do not generate the price bubbles observed in previous studies with student subjects."
  • "Traders aggregate private information better."
  • "Traders show higher levels of strategic sophistication in the Guessing Game."

What it means: "Rather than reflecting differences in cognitive abilities or other individual characteristics, these results point to the impact of traders’ on-the-job learning and traders’ beliefs about their peers’ strategic sophistication."

Zoom in: "Traders were better at understanding the repetitive feedback loop that comes when you try to predict the actions of other people who are also trying to predict crowd behavior," DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas notes. "Students largely failed to understand this dynamic."

Be smart: Another important point from Colas, who highlighted the study in his morning note: "The fact that the rookies create asset price bubbles in the middle (not at the start) of their involvement is intriguing, and other studies agree on this fact."

  • "Since you only know where 'the middle' might be once you’re well past it, this is exactly why trading bubbles in real time is so difficult."

1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Investors still don't believe the stock market's rally can last

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high on Tuesday and has rallied by around 52% since hitting its low point on March 23 — the best run the index has ever had in such a short time.

The state of play: While the market has continued to rise for the past five months, most investors have been incredulous about the sustainability of gains.

2 hours ago - Technology

The tech that made (mostly) virtual conventions a reality

Photo: Mary Schwalm/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Shifting this year’s political conventions to be largely virtual affairs has accelerated an effort already underway to ensure the proceedings extend far beyond any convention site to an increasingly digital audience.

Why it matters: The format and technology may have changed dramatically this year but the underlying goals remain the same: energize the base, build momentum and woo voters on the fence.

3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How tech is sidelined at the conventions it's powering

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In the not-so-distant past, major tech firms made a splashy presence at the national political conventions. This year, they're taking a much quieter role.

The big picture: Silicon Valley and Washington continue to keep each other at arm's length — even though the conventions are only possible in the pandemic era with a vital assist from tech products and platforms.

