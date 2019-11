U.S. stock market investors are showing their bullish bias this earnings season, buying big on companies that beat expectations and going easy on selling companies that miss.

What's happening: "Shares of companies that topped forecasts rose an average of 2% in the two days after reporting results, beating the five-year average of 1%, according to data compiled by FactSet. Those that fell short have averaged a 2.1% pullback, below the half-decade average of 2.6%," WSJ's Michael Wursthorn reports.