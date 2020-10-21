26 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why the stimulus delay isn't a crisis (yet)

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

If the impasse between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House on a new stimulus deal is supposed to be a crisis, you wouldn't know it from the stock market, where prices continue to rise.

  • That's been in no small part because U.S. economic data has held up remarkably well in recent months thanks to the $2 trillion CARES Act and Americans' unusual ability to save during the crisis.

By the numbers: The median jobless worker received unemployment benefits "equal to 145% of their pre-job loss wages, compared to 50% in normal times" thanks to the CARES Act's $600-per-week unemployment supplement, a report from the JPMorgan Chase & Co. Institute found.

  • Additionally, the creation of special pandemic unemployment programs allowed millions more out-of-work Americans to access jobless benefits, which amounted to 7% of total personal income in June — a record far exceeding the 1.3% peak during the Great Recession.
  • Unemployed Americans "roughly doubled their liquid savings over the four month period between March and July 2020." The report notes, however, that they "then spent two-thirds of the accumulated savings in August alone."

The results: The percentage of people who said their ability to afford household goods had improved was the highest since early June in the latest Axios/Ipsos nationwide poll, tied for the best since the survey began in March.

  • National Multifamily Housing Council data show that 94.6% of Americans paid their rent by month-end in September, nearly matching the 95.5% who did so in September 2019.
  • U.S. retail spending rose for the fifth straight month to its highest level on record in September.
  • And the average U.S. credit score improved during the pandemic, reaching the highest in July since FICO began keeping track in 2005. Early estimates suggest scores held steady through mid-October.

The big picture: "The CARES Act worked. It delivered a massive amount of financial support and put a huge financial safety net under families very quickly," David Wilcox, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, tells Axios.

  • "And then Americans were smart — they did rational things that an economist would’ve told them to, which is to hedge against the possibility that that $600 benefit might not be a permanent thing."

Yes, but: Not all the data have been so rosy. A study of the pandemic's impact on food insecurity found that in April 22.8% of U.S. households were food insecure, and 34.5% of households with children.

  • For households with children, that's more than triple the rate economists had projected before the pandemic began.
  • A separate study found overall household food insecurity at similar levels in July.

What's next: The economy has held up much better than experts had predicted, but the numbers are starting to show strain. Job gains have slowed considerably since May, manufacturing and production are contracting and 26.5 million people are receiving unemployment, with 14 million at risk of losing benefits when pandemic programs expire at year end.

  • "Eventually, without further government support or significant labor market improvements, jobless workers may exhaust their accumulated savings buffer, leaving them with a choice to further cut spending or fall behind on debt or rent payments," analysts at JPMorgan said in their report.

The bottom line: At worst, passing a stimulus bill would be a form of insurance on the recovery, Mike Fratantoni, chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association, tells Axios.

  • "If you listen to the public health experts there is a real risk that we see a second or third wave and the course of the pandemic could get worse from here."
  • "If you’re a policymaker, having that insurance or risk management mindset makes a lot of sense right now."

Go deeper

Margaret Talev
Oct 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: Voters of color worry about militias, arrests

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±2.6% margin of error; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Fears that armed militias, police or COVID-19 await them at the polls are disproportionately shaping how Americans of color think about in-person voting, according to an Ipsos poll for Axios.

Why it matters: Participation by voters of color could decide whether President Trump or Joe Biden wins, and whether Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress.

Deep Dive (9 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
22 hours ago - Economy & Business

Americans' trust in the Fed keeps falling

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±3.3% margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans' trust in the Federal Reserve fell again in October, with just 34% saying they have a fair amount or a great deal of trust in the central bank in the latest Axios/Ipsos poll.

What's happening: While trust in the Fed rises with age, income level and among those who say they know more about the institution, there was not a single group where even half of respondents said they trusted the Fed.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Scott RosenbergAshley GoldKyle Daly
6 mins ago - Technology

U.S. vs. Google — the siege begins

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Justice Department fired the starter pistol on what's likely to be a years-long legal siege of Big Tech by the U.S. government when it filed a major antitrust suit Tuesday against Google.

The big picture: Once a generation, it seems, federal regulators decide to take on a dominant tech company. Two decades ago, Microsoft was the target; two decades before that, IBM.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow