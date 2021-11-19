Pregnant people who are infected with COVID-19 face a greater risk of experiencing a stillbirth compared with uninfected people, new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released on Friday show.

Driving the news: The data found that of the 8,154 stillbirths documented between March 2020 and September 2021, 1.26% of deliveries among people with COVID-19 resulted in stillbirth, compared to 0.65% of deliveries among uninfected individuals.

"These findings underscore the importance of COVID-19 prevention strategies, including vaccination before or during pregnancy," the CDC wrote.

Among patients with COVID-19, stillbirths were more common in people with chronic high blood pressure and other complications, such as individuals in intensive care or on breathing machines, AP reports.

Of note: The risk for stillbirths increased this summer as the Delta variant became the predominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S.

Between July and September 2021, 2.7% of deliveries among people with COVID-19 resulted in a stillbirth, compared to 0.63% of deliveries without COVID-19, per the CDC.

The big picture: The CDC data explores more than 1.2 million births in 736 hospitals across the country from March 2020 to September 2021.

The analysis did not include information on the vaccination status of the pregnant individuals, but approximately 30% of pregnant people were vaccinated in the U.S. as of July 2021.

The bottom line: "This analysis adds to growing evidence of an association between COVID-19 in pregnancy and stillbirth, highlights that the risk for stillbirth associated with COVID-19 is affected by maternal morbidity, and demonstrates that the risk has increased during the Delta period," per the report.

