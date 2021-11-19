Sign up for our daily briefing

Pregnant people with COVID face higher risk for stillbirths, CDC data show

Clinicians care for a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital on August 10, 2021 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Pregnant people who are infected with COVID-19 face a greater risk of experiencing a stillbirth compared with uninfected people, new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released on Friday show.

Driving the news: The data found that of the 8,154 stillbirths documented between March 2020 and September 2021, 1.26% of deliveries among people with COVID-19 resulted in stillbirth, compared to 0.65% of deliveries among uninfected individuals.

  • "These findings underscore the importance of COVID-19 prevention strategies, including vaccination before or during pregnancy," the CDC wrote.
  • Among patients with COVID-19, stillbirths were more common in people with chronic high blood pressure and other complications, such as individuals in intensive care or on breathing machines, AP reports.

Of note: The risk for stillbirths increased this summer as the Delta variant became the predominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S.

  • Between July and September 2021, 2.7% of deliveries among people with COVID-19 resulted in a stillbirth, compared to 0.63% of deliveries without COVID-19, per the CDC.

The big picture: The CDC data explores more than 1.2 million births in 736 hospitals across the country from March 2020 to September 2021.

  • The analysis did not include information on the vaccination status of the pregnant individuals, but approximately 30% of pregnant people were vaccinated in the U.S. as of July 2021.

The bottom line: "This analysis adds to growing evidence of an association between COVID-19 in pregnancy and stillbirth, highlights that the risk for stillbirth associated with COVID-19 is affected by maternal morbidity, and demonstrates that the risk has increased during the Delta period," per the report.

Go deeper: CDC issues urgent advisory calling on pregnant people to get COVID vaccine

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
9 hours ago - Health

FDA endorses Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters for all adults

A health care worker administers a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine at a senior living facility in Worcester, Pa., in August. Photo: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday endorsed booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 18 and older.

Why it matter: The move could dramatically increase the number of Americans who are eligible to receive a booster by tens of millions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
17 hours ago - World

Greece to add restrictions on unvaccinated as COVID cases jump

The Archaelogical Musuem in Athens, Greece. Photo: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images

Greece on Thursday became the latest country to announce additional restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Why it matters: Like other countries imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated, Greece is facing a spike in coronavirus cases and 61.1% of people are vaccinated in the country, compared to 64.5% in the EU, per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kierra Frazier
21 hours ago - Health

Germany limits public gatherings on unvaccinated

Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference at the Chancellery on Nov. 18 in Berlin. Photo: Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images

Germany will tighten COVID-19 measures across the country for unvaccinated people as hospitals become full of COVID patients, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The move to limit large gatherings and other restrictions comes as public officials around the world are imposing COVID measures on the unvaccinated amid rising new cases.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow