Steve Young's next private equity play

It isn't unusual for celebrities, and pro athletes in particular, to become private equity investors. In most cases, however, it's about gladhanding to seal a deal or fund commitment — maybe while taking a few selfies in a corporate box at the big game.

Steve Young is an exception, because he actually does the job. And that includes the outwardly boring stuff, like launching new investment platforms in non-sexy industries.

Driving the news: HGGC, the firm Young co-founded more than a decade ago, tells Axios that it's allocating $300 million to back registered investment advisers.

The platform will be called Aspire Holdings, with Young serving as chair. Capital will come from HGGC's fourth fund, which is targeting a total of $2.25 billion (no final close yet).

Aspire isn't intended to be a consolidator, but rather will provide shared services to all of its companies. Plus to the three RIAs in which HGGC previously invested: Apella Capital, Merit Financial Group and WA Asset Management.

Each of those existing deals was done in partnership with a firm called Wealth Partners Capital Group, and HGGC says it's open to making future investments either solo or in tandem with third parties.

"RIAs often start with just a couple people, but then get to an inflection point in maturity where it can be difficult to scale without a platform like Aspire," Young says. "We think it's an opportunity that speaks to both sellers and market conditions."

The bottom line: Eyerolls are the reflex when famous folks move into finance, but that doesn't mean they're always deserved.