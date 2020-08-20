1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign adviser calls Bannon indictment "another malicious prosecution"

Photo: Gonzales Photo/Jarle H. Moe/PYMCA-Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to the Trump campaign, tweeted that the "targeting" of former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was charged with fraud on Thursday, is "another malicious political prosecution."

Why it matters: President Trump has attempted to distance himself from Bannon — saying Thursday he was only involved for a "small part of the administration" — even as some of his allies come out in support of the former White House chief strategist.

  • Bannon is accused of defrauding donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars through a crowdfunding campaign called "We Build the Wall," which raked in over $25 million.
  • Bannon is the sixth high-level member of the 2016 Trump campaign to be charged with a federal crime.

What they're saying: Trump said he feels "very badly" for Bannon but that he hasn't been "dealing with him at all" since he was ousted in 2017.

  • "I know nothing about the project other than I didn't like when I read about it, I didn't like it," Trump said. "I said, this is for government. This isn't for private people. And it sounded to me like showboating. And I think I let my opinion be very strongly stated at the time."
  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement: "President Trump has not been involved with Steve Bannon since the campaign and the early part of the Administration, and he does not know the people involved with this project."

The state of play: Bannon pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges on Thursday. A judge agreed to release Bannon on a $5 million bond.

The 6 senior Trump 2016 campaign figures to face federal charges

Photo Credit: Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Paul Manaafort, Rick Gates, and Michael Cohen. Photos: Alex Wong/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon's fraud arrest on Thursday made him the sixth senior 2016 Trump campaign figure to be hit with federal charges.

The state of play: While Bannon was allegedly involved in a scheme to defraud donors to a private border wall construction project, the other five former Trump campaign officials found themselves wrapped up in the Mueller investigation.

Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to fraud charges

Former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty on Thursday after being indicted and taken into custody in New York on federal fraud charges.

The latest: A federal judge agreed to release Bannon on a $5 million bond. His travel will be restricted to the New York and Washington, D.C. areas, and he will not be allowed to use private jets or boats without permission.

