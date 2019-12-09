Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) led a group of 27 Democratic senators on Monday in demanding that President Trump remove senior White House adviser Stephen Miller, following a report from the Southern Poverty Law Center that alleged he shared white nationalist content with the right-wing news site Breitbart.

The big picture: "Mr. Miller's demonstrable white nationalist ideology has been directly translated into your administration's policies, which have been widely criticized for systematically targeting communities of color," the senators write.