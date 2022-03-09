Stephen Miller files civil suit against Jan. 6 committee to block subpoenas

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Former Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller on Wednesday filed a civil suit against the House Jan. 6 select committee in an attempt to block subpoenas of his phone records.

Driving the news: "The Subpoena is overly broad and seeks information that is unrelated to the purposes whereby Congress established the Select Committee," according to court filings out Wednesday.

"Moreover, the Subpoena violates Mr. Miller's protections under the First and Fourth Amendments to the United States Constitution, as well as federal law."

The suit also argues that the phone records contain "sensitive, personal communications" between Miller, health professionals and family about his wife and new-born daughter.

The House Select Committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What they're saying: "[Miller] takes no issue with the Committee's investigation of the attack on the Capitol, as well as the circumstances surrounding that disturbing event," per the court filings.

"However, there are no facts that show that Mr. Miller had any role in what happened there or otherwise engaged in any unlawful efforts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration."

The big picture: Miller was subpoenaed last year by the House committee with nine other former senior Trump administration officials.

The committee said the former Trump adviser helped spread false information about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election and encouraged state legislatures to alter the outcome of the election, Axios' Sophia Cai reports.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.