26 states will raise the minimum wage this year

Kate Marino
Expand chart
Data: Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.; Map: Will Chase/Axios

The federal government isn’t moving on raising the minimum wage from $7.25 — but states and cities are.

The big picture: A total of 26 states are set to raise their minimum wage in 2022, according to an analysis by consulting firm Wolters Kluwer.

Why it matters: The battleground has largely moved from the federal level and is playing out in statehouses across the country.

  • At least 20 states have laws on the books preventing cities within their borders from instituting their own minimum wage hikes, Deirdre Kennedy, senior payroll analyst at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., tells Axios.
  • Many of those states still hold the minimum wage near the rock-bottom federal level, which hasn't moved since 2009, she adds.

What to watch: With the federal mandate stagnant, companies themselves are also starting to establish minimum pay levels in an effort to improve recruitment and retention of quality employees, Kennedy says.

Record number of minimum wage increases set for 2022

Go deeper

Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
Jan 3, 2022 - Axios Denver

5 policy changes that take effect in Denver in 2022

A parking agent checks the meters along a street in downtown Denver. Photo: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The New Year is here, and with it come policy changes that will impact Denverites.

Here's what to know in 2022.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Drivers stranded overnight on I-95 after snowstorm slams D.C. area

Screenshot: MSNBC's "Morning Joe"

Snowbound traffic on I-95 northbound in Stafford County, Va. — about 30 miles south of D.C. — was at a standstill this morning after an 11-plus-hour overnight ordeal, NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman reported from his car, stuck in the jam.

Driving the news: Hundreds of cars and motorcycles were stranded overnight in freezing temperatures after a crash involving six tractor-trailers brought a 50-mile stretch of the highway to a grinding halt, AP reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Get ready for 2022's Fed

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Get ready for new faces who could leave a mark on the economic recovery.

Where it stands: There are three open slots on the seven-seat Federal Reserve Board of Governors, plus openings for permanent heads at two regional Fed banks — all of which may be filled this year.

Get ready for 2022's Fed

