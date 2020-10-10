14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

These states will vote on cannabis legalization in November

Voters in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota will decide whether to legalize and tax recreational marijuana in November, while Mississippi residents will get to consider legalizing cannabis for medical purposes, according to CNBC and CNN.

Why it matters: Legalization in additional states could be a big opportunity for the marijuana industry, and new tax revenue from potential sales could help states and cities balance budgets hit hard from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Opponents argue the potential long-term effects of marijuana use outweigh any revenue-making benefits.

The big picture: So far, 33 states have legalized medical cannabis use, including 11 that have legalized cannabis for adult recreational use, per CNN.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Trump speaks from White House in first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis — Chris Christie released from hospitalGOP social-distances Trump.
  2. Health: U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus casesHow genes might predict the risk for severe COVID-19.
  3. Business: As job losses continue, doubts are rising about unemployment data.
  4. Poll: 26% of Americans know someone who went to work while sick.
  5. Sports: Guidelines may have caused college football's sloppy start.
  6. Science: A bat signal for pandemics
Judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania drop boxes

A federal judge on Saturday threw out an attempt by the Trump campaign and Republican Party to block ballot drop boxes and other voting policies in Pennsylvania.

Why it matters: The ruling represents a blow to the Trump campaign in a battleground state with less than a month before the election.

Trump speaks from White House in first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump said during a Saturday rally on the South Lawn of the White House that the coronavirus "is going to disappear."

Why it matters: The rally with 300 to 400 attendees was the president's first public event since he contracted the coronavirus, and included conservative activist Candace Owens and the group “Blexit,” which seeks to convince Black voters to join the Republican Party.

