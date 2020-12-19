Get the latest market trends in your inbox

U.S. plans to close two consulates in Russia

A security officer walking in front of the the U.S. Embassy in Moscow in 2018. Photo: Vasily Maximov/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. State Department will close its consulate in Vladivostok, Russia, and suspend operations at the U.S. Consulate General in Yekaterinburg, leaving the embassy in Moscow as the only remaining U.S. diplomatic outpost in Russia, a State Department spokesperson told Axios.

Why it matters: The closures come amid a massive cyberattack on U.S. government departments and agencies — including the State Department — and private companies that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says was "clearly" carried out by Russia.

The big picture: A spokesperson for the department said the closures will "optimize the work of the U.S. mission in Russia" and "ensure the safe and secure operation of the U.S. diplomatic mission in the Russian Federation."

  • The department informed Congress of the changes in a notification dated Dec. 10, according to AP, which obtained a copy of the notice.
  • The department told lawmakers that the changes were “in response to ongoing staffing challenges of the U.S. Mission in Russia in the wake of the 2017 Russian-imposed personnel cap on the US Mission and resultant impasse with Russia over diplomatic visas."

Mike Allen, author of AM
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's shocking wartime response

Graphic: CNN

The U.S. government, and America’s largest companies, are scrambling to understand and protect against the "grave risk" to American security from a massive hack that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo now says was a Kremlin op. President Trump's public response: Mostly silence.

Why it matters: People across the government say we've seen the mere tip of this international intrusion — a stunning, dangerous breach that requires infliction of real pain on the perpetrator, now confirmed as Russia.

Oriana Gonzalez
21 mins ago - World

London to enter Christmas lockdown, citing "new variant" of the virus

Boris Johnson. Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a full lockdown on London, saying Saturday that Christmas celebrations cannot move forward and non-essential retailers must temporarily shutter amid a rapidly rising coronavirus infection rate.

The state of play: London, the southeast and eastern England, which are currently in Tier 3, will impose Tier 4 restrictions starting Sunday. Johnson said an expected Christmas Day reprieve — a planned postponement of restrictions that would permit up to three households to convene in “Christmas bubbles” — will be canceled for Tier 4 zones.

Jacob Knutson
59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump downplays Russian-linked cyberattack on U.S.

Trump golding in Sterling, Virginia, on Dec. 13. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump responded to the massive cyberattack on U.S. government departments and agencies and private companies on Twitter Saturday, claiming the "Fake News Media" is exaggerating the extent of the hack.

Why it matters: Trump, who had been silent on the attack until now, claimed that China may be responsible, contradicting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other governmental officials who have said that the breach was carried out by Russia.

