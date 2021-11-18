Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

State AGs launch Instagram investigation

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

A coalition of state attorneys general is launching an investigation into how Instagram, owned by Meta, draws in young users and affects their well-being, some of the states involved announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Meta has made it clear it wants to entice young users in order to compete with companies that have been more popular with kids and teenagers, like TikTok and Snapchat.

What's happening: The AGs are investigating the photo and video sharing app in response to revelations from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen on internal research showing Meta knew Instagram could have bad effects on users.

  • At least eight states, including New York, Nebraska and Massachusetts, are involved. The AG investigation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Yes, but: Tech companies like Meta have armies of lawyers and endless funds to fight off state action, if the AG coalition's investigation turns into a lawsuit.

  • Earlier this year, a federal district judge dismissed a state AG antitrust lawsuit against Meta.

Flashback: In September, Meta abandoned plans for an Instagram app for kids after lawmaker outcry.

What they're saying: "These social media platforms are extremely dangerous and have been proven to cause both physical and mental harm in young people,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

  • “Our coalition will not hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to protect children and young adults from the harms Instagram and other social media platforms risk to so many.”
  • Nebraska AG Doug Peterson said: "When social media platforms treat our children as mere commodities to manipulate for longer screen time engagement and data extraction, it becomes imperative for state attorneys general to engage our investigative authority under our consumer protection laws."

Go deeper

Sara FischerRussell Contreras
Nov 13, 2021 - Economy & Business

Media's opportunity gap

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Despite a concerted effort to bring more funding and ad dollars to minority-owned media businesses, there have yet to be many measurable results.

Why it matters: Without stronger and more reliable funding, it's harder for minority-owned media businesses to compete with well-funded mainstream media outlets.

Deep Dive (16 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
13 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow