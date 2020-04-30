Investing platform Stash raises $112 million in Series F led by LendingTree

Stash, a New York-based investing and savings platform, raised $112 million in Series F funding led by LendingTree at a valuation north of $800 million.

Why it matters: This reflects confidence that the current economic catastrophe won't prompt the same the formative risk aversion as did the financial crisis, when many young people swore off investing.

Other investors include T. Rowe Price and return backers Union Square Ventures, Breyer Capital, Goodwater Capital, and Greenspring Associates.

The bottom line: "The average age of a Stash user is 29 and average income is less than $50,000 per year. Users can invest in increments as small as $1, although the average is $28, with flat fees on top of that at $1, $3, and $9 for monthly subscriptions depending on what services you are using," reports TechCrunch.