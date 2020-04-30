2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Investing platform Stash raises $112 million in Series F led by LendingTree

Dan Primack

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Stash, a New York-based investing and savings platform, raised $112 million in Series F funding led by LendingTree at a valuation north of $800 million.

Why it matters: This reflects confidence that the current economic catastrophe won't prompt the same the formative risk aversion as did the financial crisis, when many young people swore off investing.

  • Other investors include T. Rowe Price and return backers Union Square Ventures, Breyer Capital, Goodwater Capital, and Greenspring Associates.

The bottom line: "The average age of a Stash user is 29 and average income is less than $50,000 per year. Users can invest in increments as small as $1, although the average is $28, with flat fees on top of that at $1, $3, and $9 for monthly subscriptions depending on what services you are using," reports TechCrunch.

Updated 36 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Biden and Sanders reach agreement on convention delegates

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign released a memo on Thursday announcing that it has come to an agreement with Bernie Sanders' former team to allocate enough statewide delegates at the Democratic National Convention to ensure "fair representation" for the progressive wing of the party.

Why it matters: Now that Sanders won't be the nominee, this is one way for his team to sustain the movement he's built and been a part of for decades — and to give his supporters a sense of representation and power over the Democratic platform.

Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond
Dan Primack

Why venture capital can't bail out startups during the coronavirus crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As more and more venture capital-backed startups acknowledge having received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, many have wondered why their VCs didn't bail them out.

What's happening: It comes down to the deep pocket fallacy. Venture capital funds are not the same as the rich uncle. They have their own investors, or limited partners, to whom they owe a fiduciary duty.

Economy & Business
Dan Primack