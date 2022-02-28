Sign up for our daily briefing

Startup raises $65 million to "grow" cement

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Biomason, a Durham, N.C.-based startup that's using microorganisms to "grow" cement, raised $65 million in Series C funding led by venture capital firm 2150.

Why it matters: Cement manufacturing is estimated to be responsible for around 8% of global carbon emissions.

  • Other investors include Celesta Capital, Novo Holdings and Martin Marietta Materials.

How it works, per FastCompany's Adele Peters: "The company starts with recycled aggregate, the tiny bits of material that cement holds together in concrete. Then it adds its (safe) strain of bacteria, along with calcium, carbon, and nutrients. The combination jump-starts the creation of calcium carbonate, the “biocement” that acts like glue. Unlike traditional cement manufacturing, it works in ambient temperatures, without the need for high heat."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 6 mins ago - World

Russian forces shell civilian areas during Ukraine peace talks

Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov (second from left) arrives today for talks in Belarus' Gomel region. Photo by Sergei Kholodilin/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian and Russian officials arrived at the Ukraine-Belarus border for peace talks that kicked off at 6am ET Monday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Day 5 of the invasion that the next 24 hours would be "crucial" to Ukraine's fate.

The latest: A senior U.S. defense official told reporters that Russia's advance on Kyiv from the north moved only 5 kilometers from Sunday, putting them roughly 25 kilometers outside the center of the capital.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Noah Garfinkel
1 hour ago - Sports

IOC calls for ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes

The flag handover ceremony during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. Photo: Song Yanhua/Xinhua via Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee on Monday urged sports organizations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international events.

The big picture: The IOC said a ban is needed in "order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated 2 hours ago - World

UN: Over 500,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled after Russian invasion

Ukrainian refugees waiting outside a bus taking them over the border into neighboring Poland on Feb. 25. Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

More than half a million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighboring countries since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the UN refugee agency said on Twitter Monday, warning that the number is expected to steadily rise.

What they're saying: "The governments and people of those [neighboring] countries are welcoming refugees. It is now urgent to share this responsibility in concrete ways," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted Saturday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

