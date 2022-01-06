Last summer we coined a new term for mega-cap startups, as “unicorns” had become paradoxically ordinary. It was “dragons,” used to describe private companies valued at $12 billion or more, net of capital raised.

Why it matters: The venture industry is about ROI, both percentage and cash. Particularly when it comes to the latter metric, dragons are the most significant; sometimes able to return multiples on entire funds.

At least on paper, as dragons also have a proclivity for staying private longer (e.g., SpaceX, Stripe, etc.).

By the numbers: There are now 24 dragons, 11 of which are based in the U.S.

This compares to 19 and nine from last August. The only August dragon to leave the flight is Rivian, which went public via IPO in November.

There are more than 960 unicorns, per CB Insights. The prior figure was just north of 800.

This morning we learned from PitchBook that U.S. venture deal-making hit a record $330 billion last year, and expectations are that global totals will be similarly dizzying.

The current U.S. dragons are: Stripe, SpaceX, Instacart, Epic Games, Databricks, Chime, Fanatics, Plaid, OpenSea, Miro and Grammarly.

China has six, led by ByteDance. Dragons also are based in Australia, the Bahamas, India, Indonesia, The Bahamas and the U.K.

The bottom line: Not all VC funds are top-decile, despite claims to the contrary, but most of them lately have been winners. Having a dragon or two is what really separates the tiers.