Starbucks drops worker vaccine mandate after SCOTUS ruling

Starbucks announced in a memo to employees Tuesday that it has dropped plans to implement a vaccine mandate for all U.S. workers, AP reported on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The company's decision comes in response to the Supreme Court's ruling last week to block the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers.

State of play: “We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” John Culver, Starbucks' chief operating officer, wrote in the memo, per AP.

Culver noted in the memo that the company continues to encourage workers to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus, AP reported.

Starbucks announced plans for a vaccine mandate on Jan. 3, stating that all U.S. workers would be required to disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 1o and be vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face weekly testing, according to AP.

The big picture: The Supreme Court's decision to block the vaccine mandate for large employers has led to mixed responses from companies.