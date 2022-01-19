Sign up for our daily briefing

Starbucks drops worker vaccine mandate after SCOTUS ruling

Ivana Saric

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Starbucks announced in a memo to employees Tuesday that it has dropped plans to implement a vaccine mandate for all U.S. workers, AP reported on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The company's decision comes in response to the Supreme Court's ruling last week to block the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers.

State of play: “We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” John Culver, Starbucks' chief operating officer, wrote in the memo, per AP.

  • Culver noted in the memo that the company continues to encourage workers to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus, AP reported.
  • Starbucks announced plans for a vaccine mandate on Jan. 3, stating that all U.S. workers would be required to disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 1o and be vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face weekly testing, according to AP.

The big picture: The Supreme Court's decision to block the vaccine mandate for large employers has led to mixed responses from companies.

  • In an email to employees the day after the SCOTUS, apparel company Carhartt said that vaccines would remain mandatory, the Washington Post reported.
  • Citigroup is also standing by its vaccine mandate for employees, while General Electric will not, per the Wall Street Journal.

Caitlin Owens
60 mins ago - Health

Omicron hits American hospitals disproportionately hard

Expand chart
Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

America is seeing more COVID hospitalizations than other wealthy countries during the Omicron surge, according to Our World in Data.

Why it matters: Vaccines keep the vast majority of COVID cases out of the hospital, but vaccination rates are also lower in the U.S. than these other countries.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: The end of the Omicron wave is in sight — Transplants rebound from COVID lull.
  2. Vaccines: WHO: No evidence that healthy children, teens need boosters — Kids' COVID vaccination rates are particularly low in rural America.
  3. Politics: Biden to announce plan to distribute 400 million masks for free — Government website for free COVID tests launches early.
  4. World: WHO: COVID health emergency could end this year — Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older.
  5. Variant tracker
Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

University of Michigan reaches $490M settlement in sex abuse case

Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan and NFL football player, speaks at a press conference in Ann Arbor, Mich., in June 2021. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The University of Michigan on Wednesday reached a $490 million settlement with over a thousand survivors who allege that they were sexually assaulted by a former physician in the school's athletic department.

Driving the news: "It's been a long and challenging journey and these survivors have refused to remain silent," attorney Parker Stinar said Wednesday.

