Starbucks is poised to get a new CEO — and the pick could signal whether the company takes a hostile stance or welcoming approach toward sporadic unionization efforts at its coffee houses.

Why it matters: Starbucks’ reputation as a benevolent chain is on the line — and the fate of the labor movement’s attempt to get a foot in the fast-food door is at stake.

Driving the news: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson announced Wednesday that he would relinquish his post beginning April 4, becoming a special consultant through September.

Starbucks doesn’t have an immediate replacement, so ex-CEO Howard Schultz will slide back into the role on an interim basis until the company announces a permanent leader — likely in the fall.

"Unionization publicity could be a factor pushing the company to look externally," Cowen analyst Andrew Charles wrote Wednesday.

State of play: In a complaint, the National Labor Relations Board accused Starbucks “of retaliating against two employees who sought to unionize their coffee shop in Phoenix,” the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

"Kevin’s decision to retire is not related to this," Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges tells Axios in an email.

Johnson had made comments indicating opposition to organizing efforts.

Schultz, for his part, has a history of downplaying the need for unionization at Starbucks due to the company's close working relationship with employees.

The big picture: Starbucks’ ultimate choice for its new CEO will send a message on how it intends to approach unionization efforts as organized labor advances.

“This is a pivot point for the company,” Robert Bruno, an employment relations professor at the University of Illinois, tells Axios.

“What we’ll learn is whether or not the company wants to take on the old fixtures of a corroded and old-school approach to employment and to firm identity — or whether they really want to stay up front and out front as this more insightful, thinking, cooperative” company.

Context: With employees feeling increasingly empowered, Starbucks is coming under pressure to give in to their demands.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Starbucks leaders, a coalition of more than 75 major investors, including Trillium Asset Management and the New York City comptroller, called on Starbucks to take a neutral approach with labor organizers.

“Benefits may include lower turnover, more resilient and risk-tolerant operations, more effective feedback loops, higher employee satisfaction and productivity, and, in turn, higher quality and more innovative products and services,” the investors wrote.

Of note: Facing worker shortages and inflation concerns, Starbucks announced in October that it would raise its minimum wage for hourly baristas to a range of $15 to $23 in summer 2022.

The bottom line: The status of the relationship between Starbucks and its workers is closely linked to the selection of the company’s next CEO.