Starbucks workers in Atlanta move to form union

Workers of a Starbucks Atlanta branch intend to hold an election and form a union in the future, the Starbucks Worker's United union announced on Twitter Thursday.

Why it matters: In doing so, they have become the first Starbucks store to do so in the state of Georgia, per the announcement.

The big picture: In a letter addressed to CEO Kevin Johnson, the Starbucks Workers United Organizing Committee wrote that while the company has seen earnings increase during the pandemic, "partners like us have not shared in this prosperity in turn."

They went on to detail a list of grievances, including workplace instability, unfair retaliation, and being silenced or ignored.

The letter details the improvements unionization would help them achieve, such as a safer and more inclusive culture, adequate compensation, and fair and equal standards of accountability.

What they're saying: "We have put our lives on the line to serve the public and further this company's success. Things need to change."