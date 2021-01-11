Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Staples tries to buy Office Depot for the third time

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Staples on Monday offered to buy rival office supplies retailer Office Depot for $2.1 billion.

Why it matters: This is Staples' third attempt to buy Office Depot: its 1996 and 2015 efforts were blocked by federal anti-trust regulators.

Details: Today's offer is for $40 per share. That's basically where Office Depot was trading last week, but a 61% premium to its average closing price over the past three months.

  • Staples has been owned by private equity firm Sycamore Partners since 2017 , and says it "has sufficient resources to finance the transaction."

The key piece of Staples' offer letter to Office Depot is that it would seek to sell Office Depot's commercial business concurrent to the takeover, because that would satisfy FTC concerns from its 2015 attempt. At the time, Staples tried arguing that increased office supplies business from online retailers like Amazon and Walmart meant that its tie-up with Office Depot wouldn't be anticompetitive.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats introduce impeachment charge against Trump

Trump supporters begin to overrun the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats on Monday introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump for inciting a mob of his supporters to violence to prevent certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Why it matters: With less than two weeks left in his presidency, Trump faces a second impeachment, catalyzed by a monthslong campaign to baselessly discredit the results of the 2020 election — which ultimately led to a lethal attack on the nation's capital.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
1 hour ago - Technology

Scoop: Facebook freezing political spending after Capitol attack

Photo: Valera Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook is halting political spending for at least the first quarter of 2021 following last week's deadly attack on the Capitol.

Why it matters: Tech companies have been de-platforming President Donald Trump and his supporters at a rapid pace since the attacks, and freezing political giving may be the next step tech companies take to show they're seriously rethinking their approach to Washington.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

What Peter Thiel got wrong about Donald Trump

Photo illustration of Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel may be the most successful venture capitalist of his era, with a resume that spans from Facebook to SpaceX to Airbnb. But no venture capitalist bats 1000, and Thiel's biggest whiff was of much greater consequence than pushing a mediocre app into the market.

Flashback: Just days before Donald Trump's 2016 election, Thiel criticized the media for taking Trump literally rather than seriously, contrasted to Trump voters who took him seriously but not literally.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

