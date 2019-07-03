The $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint may just happen after all.
Driving the news: T-Mobile is near a deal with Dish Network that would prop up Dish as a new fourth U.S. wireless competitor, likely giving it cover for DOJ approval, CNBC reports.
Flashback: The companies have been working on a tie-up for years, and the FCC has paused its review of the merger three separate times to examine "new information" related to the deal (and because of the government shutdown in January).
Sprint's stock price has gone through a whirlwind of investor emotions over the course of the proposed deal's life and as of Tuesday it is 33 cents above the price at which T-Mobile originally agreed to purchase shares.