Spotify patents tech to recommend songs based on users' speech, emotion

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Spotify logo. Photo Illustration: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The music-streaming company Spotify was granted a patent for technology that aims to interpret users’ speech and background noise to better curate the music it serves up.

Why it matters: Aside from being a little weird and invasive, the technology is an example of a future trend in computing: emotion recognition.

What's happening: Music Business Worldwide reported this week that Spotify had filed in February 2018 and been granted this month a patent that uses "speech recognition to determine [users'] 'emotional state, gender, age, or accent' — attributes that can then be used to recommend content."

How it works: According to the patent filing, the company is developing technology that could extract "intonation, stress, rhythm, and the likes of units of speech" that would permit the "emotional state of a speaker to be detected and categorized."

  • Combined with other data from a user's listening history and past requests, appropriate music could then be recommended or played.

What they're saying: Not surprisingly, the internet had fun with this one.

The catch: Technology companies often file patents for innovations that are never used in their products, and a company spokesperson told Pitchfork, "We don't have any news to share at this time."

What's next: Whether or not this capability ever makes it into Spotify, companies are increasingly exploring technology that purports to recognize emotional states through voice tone.

  • Amazon's new Halo fitness tracker analyzes users' vocal tone to evaluate how they're coming off to other people.
  • But there are concerns that emotion recognition could be misused — a report released this week from a U.K. human rights group identified dozens of companies in China using the technology, including some working with the police.

The bottom line: I'm a Spotify user, but the company wouldn't need to read my tone to serve up emotionally appropriate music.

  • Happy? The National. Sad? The National. A bit phlegmy? The National.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: CDC orders mask mandate for planes and public transportation.
  2. Vaccine: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine short — J&J says its one-shot vaccine is 66% effective against moderate to severe COVID — Teachers want the vaccine, but they'll have to wait.
  3. Economy: The state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  4. World: Science helps New Zealand avoid another coronavirus lockdownGermany to impose travel restrictions to curb spread of coronavirus variants.
  5. Sports: Inside ESPN's pandemic-era NBA broadcast.
CDC orders mask mandate for planes and public transportation

Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a public health order late Friday requiring face coverings on airplanes, trains and other public transportation to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Details: The order will go into effect on Monday at 11:59 p.m. and extends beyond the previous guidance announced by the White House.

We're selling the coronavirus vaccine short

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines against disease and death has been remarkable, but too much emphasis on the unknowns about transmission could discourage people from getting vaccinated.

Why it matters: The best vaccine in the world won't stop the pandemic if too few people take it.

