As sports becomes less localized and our lives become more digital, stadiums of the future — and, in some cases, even the present — could look vastly different than stadiums of the past.

Flashback: 50 years ago, your average sports fan rooted for his or her hometown teams because, for the most part, those were the only teams being shown on TV or written about in the newspaper. Now, you can watch any team, any time, anywhere, on any device. And, thanks to the overwhelming amount of content being created and the power of social media, there's a vested interest in far more than your local teams.