Sports leagues and ticket providers face criticism and lawsuits over ticket refunds

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Sports fans are getting antsy as professional leagues, teams and retailers fail to refund them for the cost of tickets after the coronavirus shut down the world of live, professional sports.

Why it matters: An estimated $1 billion in consumer capital is currently held by franchises and ticket vendors, USA Today reports. Teams aren't sure whether they will be able to play some or any of the previously scheduled games, but they are holding on to ticket revenue as 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment.

  • Inaction from teams and retailers prompted a class-action lawsuit earlier this week over 2020 MLB tickets, with defendants claiming they "are aware that their representations that the 2020 MLB regular season will be played is false and misleading.”

The state of play:

  • The MLB has told teams to treat games like rainouts so fans are more likely to hold onto their tickets, per USA Today.
  • NBA and NHL season-ticket holders also wonder what will happen to the remaining 5-10 games of the season, but they say they have received invoices for 2020-2021 tickets, rather than refunds.
  • NHL spokesperson John Dellapina told USA Today that ticketing policies are up to individual teams, but the NBA and MLB teams are following the guidance of league teams — who recommend treating games as "postponed."

Rashaan Ayesh

Coronavirus Q&A: Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagious

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Axios is answering readers' questions about the pandemic — how it spreads, who's at risk and what you can do to stay safe.

What's new: This week, we answer four questions on vulnerability for those with asthma, traveling across state lines, being contagious, safely washing dishes and alternatives to Lysol and Clorox.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)Arrow56 mins ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,868,539 — Total deaths: 201,502 — Total recoveries — 811,660Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 924,865 — Total deaths: 53,070 — Total recoveries — 99,346 — Total tested: 4,940,376Map.
  3. Business latest: Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until September — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will send a letter next week urging Trump, governors and mayors to work together to reopen.
  4. Public health updates: Veterans Affairs acknowledges personal protective equipment shortage — The coronavirus crisis is way worse than feared — Americans split by religion on who deserves ventilators.
  5. State updates: Focus group: Ohio swing voters want Trump to act more like a governor — Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late."
  6. Trump latest: Trump tightens Postal Service squeeze — President says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  7. World latest: India begins to relax lockdown measures — Ramadan during the pandemic.
  8. 1 🍺 thing: State shutdowns and restaurant closures could leave millions of gallons of beer wasted.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy
Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization said Saturday there is "no evidence” that people who recover from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

What they're saying: "People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission."

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health