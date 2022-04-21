Advertising invades sports jerseys

Jersey advertisements have long evaded the Big Four leagues, but that valuable real estate has become too tempting to ignore.

Driving the news: The Padres on Tuesday became the first MLB team to announce a jersey patch sponsor, signing a multi-year deal with Motorola reportedly worth $10 million annually.

The deal includes a Motorola patch on the right sleeve and branding throughout Petco Park.

The Dodgers also enlisted a marketing firm on Tuesday to help strike a jersey sponsorship deal.

The big picture: Five years ago, no Big Four sports leagues had jersey sponsors. By 2023, three of them will.

NBA: Jersey patches debuted in 2017, and this season the program is expected to generate $225 million in revenue, per Boardroom.

Jersey patches debuted in 2017, and this season the program is expected to generate $225 million in revenue, per Boardroom. NHL: Helmet ads debuted in 2020 to offset pandemic losses and stuck around after generating $15 million total in the first year. Jersey ads — expected to generate $5–10 million per team — will debut next season.

Helmet ads debuted in 2020 to offset pandemic losses and stuck around after generating $15 million total in the first year. Jersey ads — expected to generate $5–10 million per team — will debut next season. MLB: Last month's CBA gave teams the right to sell sleeve patches beginning in 2023, which could generate $8–10 million per team, per SBJ. Helmet decals could debut as soon as this postseason.

Last month's CBA gave teams the right to sell sleeve patches beginning in 2023, which could generate $8–10 million per team, per SBJ. Helmet decals could debut as soon as this postseason. NFL: Teams began selling ads on practice jerseys in 2009. There's no word yet on game day jerseys, but it feels somewhat inevitable.

By the numbers: The change is already bearing fruit for MLB. The average team is worth 5% more now than last year, per Sportico, thanks in part to the promise of jersey patches.

Zoom out: Jersey sponsorships stateside still pale in comparison to those in European soccer, where some clubs make as much in a year as entire leagues do here.

Manchester United, for example, make $185 million annually on their jerseys alone.

Breakdown: $98 million from Adidas (kit supplier), $61 million from TeamViewer (jersey sponsor) and $26 million from Kohler (sleeve sponsor).

The bottom line: What was once jarring — like a "bibigo" logo on the iconic Lakers jersey or a Nike swoosh atop the Yankees pinstripes — now feels normal. And it's only the beginning.