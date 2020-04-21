1 hour ago - Sports

How sporting goods stores are surviving the coronavirus pandemic

Jeff Tracy

Play It Again Sports in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Courtesy: Wendi Bowman

Even with organized sports on hiatus, plenty of sports-related businesses have soldiered on, hoping to weather the storm and come out the other side of this pandemic relatively unscathed.

The state of play: "We have hundreds of mom and pop stores [selling on our platform], so we've been trying to support them and put their stories front and center," Brendan Candon, CEO of online marketplace SidelineSwap, tells Axios.

  • "They're appreciating that, but at the same time, people just aren't shopping much right now, online or in-store. Basically, exactly what you imagine is happening in this industry right now is what we're seeing."

What they're saying: I spoke with Wendi Bowman, general manager of the Tulsa branch of Play It Again Sports — a retailer with over 300 franchises nationwide. She spoke with me from her store, which is still open thanks to Oklahoma's laws regarding essential businesses.

Jeff: Have you noticed any changes in what's selling right now?

"Well, our disc golf courses are still open ... so we've been selling a couple hundred dollars a day in discs. If I could get more weights in, I'd make a fortune. I got a bench delivered last night, and it was sold before I got in this morning."

Jeff: How do you feel about the business going forward?

"I'm hopeful. We got approved for our SBA loan this week, our vendors have been receptive to payment plans, our landlord forgave April rent ... I think we're gonna be okay."

Next up was Eli Golder, owner of EdgeTek Hockey — a small hockey shop outside Minneapolis, with a second location ready to go as soon as this crisis abates.

Jeff: What's business been like since everything shut down?

"Normally, we do $20,000-$30,000 a month, mostly in store. But right now, SidelineSwap is our main source of income, and that's been slow because people don't want to spend money."

Jeff: How have you had to adjust to this new normal?

"The only sports stores here in Minnesota that are considered essential are the ones that sell bikes. So if you sell bikes, you kinda lucked out. ...We've found some ways to work around it by opening by appointment only. We'll repair your skates ... convert them into rollerblades ... things like that."

Go deeper: Sports are on the chopping block as colleges seek coronavirus relief

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing Monday "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the novel coronavirus pandemic. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, added, "This is not the time to be lax."

Driving the news: The WHO's warning came as several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. began to ease lockdown restrictions. Per AP, Kasai said "we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future." Tedros added, "It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand."

Go deeperArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health
Kendall BakerSara Fischer

How viewer-starved sports networks are filling the coronavirus void

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Virtual competitions, reruns of classic games and, most recently, sports documentaries are filling a void for both TV networks and fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: All the substitute programming in the world isn't going to make up for a loss of live sports. In the past 90 days, each of the top 9 cable sports networks have lost more than 25% of their audiences compared to January, per data from Samba TV.

Go deeperArrow5 hours ago - Economy & Business
Orion RummlerRebecca Falconer

In photos: Groups protest coronavirus lockdowns across the U.S.

People take part in a "reopen" Pennsylvania demonstration in Harrisburg on April 20. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Residents in Pennsylvania became on Monday the latest to protest coronavirus lockdown measures. But Gov. Tom Wolf (D) announced later Monday that he's extending the state's stay-at-home order through May 8.

Why it matters: Leading coronavirus modeling shows the country's collective sacrifice of an economic shutdown — which has resulted in 22 million jobless claims — has likely prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths, serving as a sign that social distancing is working.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 10 hours ago - Health