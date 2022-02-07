Sign up for our daily briefing

Spirit-Frontier merger deal will create fifth-largest U.S. airline

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo: Marco Bello/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) agreed to merge with Frontier Group (Nasdaq: ULCC) in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that expands to $6.6 billion once debt and lease liabilities are included.

Why it matters: This creates the fifth-largest U.S. airline, by combining the country's two largest budget carriers.

Details: Frontier shareholders will get 51.5% of the merged business, at an implied $25.83 per Spirit share (19% premium to Friday's closing price).

  • Bill Franke of Indigo Partners, which holds more than an 80% stake in Frontier, will become the combined company's chair.
  • The companies have not released information on a CEO or corporate name.

The bottom line: The companies say they will offer more than 1,000 daily flights to 145 destinations, and add 10,000 direct jobs by 2026.

Go deeper

Neil Irwin
12 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why rapid wage growth makes the Fed nervous

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The startlingly rapid pace of job creation in January captured all the headlines Friday. But other details contain the biggest implications for markets in the months ahead: namely, wage growth.

Why it matters: Wages soared last month, great news for workers seeking bigger raises that help keep up with inflation. But that could fuel higher inflation in the future and prompt a more aggressive response from the Federal Reserve.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
16 mins ago - Health

New Jersey governor to end school mask mandate

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) speaking in the city of Paramus in January 2022. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is expected to announce Monday that the state will no longer require students and school employees to wear masks, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: It is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that New Jersey has rolled back its school mask mandate, signaling a shift in how the state may view the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump took Kim Jong-un "love letters" to Mar-a-Lago

Photo: Mandl Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The National Archives and Records Administration last month retrieved boxes containing information from former President Trump's time at the White House that he took to Mar-a-Lago instead of handing over to the agency, the Washington Post reports.

Details: The boxes contained correspondence between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which he once referred to as "love letters," and a letter from former President Obama, per the Post.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow