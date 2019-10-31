Madrid to host UN climate meeting

The United Nations confirmed that Madrid will host next month's climate talks after Chile canceled last minute due to national protests over economic instability, according to the AP.

The big picture: The talks are set for Dec. 2–13. The original host, Brazil, dropped out after the election of President Jair Bolsonaro. Climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted Friday after the meeting relocation was confirmed, "It turns out I've traveled half around the world, the wrong way." The Swedish teenager refuses to fly because of the carbon footprint of air transport and has requested assistance to attend the UN summit.

