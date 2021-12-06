Sign up for our daily briefing

SPACs are beating out traditional IPOs in 2021

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Data: Dealogic; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

SPACs are outpacing traditional IPOs in 2021, according to data from Dealogic.

By the numbers: 562 SPACs went public on U.S. exchanges between January and November, compared to 373 regular companies. SPACs raised $151 billion in their IPOs, while traditional issuers raised $148 billion.

  • Zoom in: SPACs owe most of their lead to the first quarter, when it felt like every VC, private equity and hedge fund manager was raising a SPAC for easy money optionality. Things have since begun to equalize a bit, but last week saw a dozen SPACs IPOs and no traditional ones.

The bottom line: SPACs seem to be here to stay as a viable IPO alternative.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Louisiana officials find "probable" Omicron case in cruise ship COVID outbreak — CDC director says number of U.S. Omicron cases "likely to rise" — Two years of COVID-19.
  2. Vaccines: Data demonstrates most-vaccinated counties less vulnerable to worst of COVID — Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world — Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters.
  3. Politics: NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers — New Jersey GOP lawmakers defy statehouse COVID policy.
  4. World: U.S. announces $400M for global COVID vaccine distribution — Vaccine mandates lose steam in the U.S. while Europe doubles downWHO: Delta health measures help fight Omicron.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 17 mins ago - Health

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Monday announced a new COVID vaccine mandate for all private companies.

Why it matters: De Blasio, speaking on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," said the "first-in-the-nation measure" will go into effect starting Dec. 27. It will apply to approximately 184,000 businesses.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Economy & Business

A big part of America's supply chain is for sale

Illustration: Allie Carl, Sarah Grillo/Axios

America's supply chain crisis is a series of intersecting bottlenecks, including insufficient labor and warehouse space, all driven by surging U.S. consumer behavior. But one piece has gotten short-shift on the attention meter: Chassis, the steel frames on which trucks carry shipping containers.

Driving the news: Apollo Global Management is seeking a buyer for Direct ChassisLink, the largest U.S. intermodal chassis provider, as first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Axios.

