SPACs are beating out traditional IPOs in 2021

SPACs are outpacing traditional IPOs in 2021, according to data from Dealogic.

By the numbers: 562 SPACs went public on U.S. exchanges between January and November, compared to 373 regular companies. SPACs raised $151 billion in their IPOs, while traditional issuers raised $148 billion.

Zoom in: SPACs owe most of their lead to the first quarter, when it felt like every VC, private equity and hedge fund manager was raising a SPAC for easy money optionality. Things have since begun to equalize a bit, but last week saw a dozen SPACs IPOs and no traditional ones.

The bottom line: SPACs seem to be here to stay as a viable IPO alternative.