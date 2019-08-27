SpaceX's Starhopper completes final test

Details: This marked the final test for the Starhopper prototype, with two more advanced prototypes waiting in the wings.

Starship is designed to one day be able to transport up to 100 people at a time to Mars atop the company's Super Heavy rocket, which has not yet made its debut.

According to a June report in Space News, the first commercial Starship launches could happen as early as 2021.

Starship and Super Heavy are expected to launch a group of artists around the Moon in 2023 as part of the Dear Moon project.

Background: Starship and Super Heavy build on the hard-won reusability SpaceX has developed with its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.

Super Heavy is expected to be reusable, with Starship able to take off and land on a variety of surfaces and in various conditions.

The bottom line: The Starhopper launch and landing was a pretty awe-inspiring thing to behold, even via webcast, but SpaceX still has a long way to go — and many more tests to get through — before it has a viable way to bring people to Mars.

