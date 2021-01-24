Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

SpaceX launches record number of satellites to orbit

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

The Falcon 9 rocket taking flight. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX just launched 143 payloads to orbit, setting a new record for the most ever launched on a single rocket.

Why it matters: This launch is part of SpaceX's bid to get a piece of the growing market to launch small satellites to orbit.

Where it stands: The Falcon 9 rocket — which launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida — was effectively a rideshare for the dozens of commercial spacecraft packed into it.

  • The satellites launched on this mission included 48 Earth-gazing satellites from Planet, human ashes aboard a Celestis Inc. flight, 10 Starlink satellites and other small spacecraft from a variety of customers.
  • The Falcon 9's first stage booster, which landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic, had been to space four times before this launch, including launching SpaceX's first crewed mission last summer.

The intrigue: Typically, small satellites are launched as secondary payloads when larger satellites have extra room aboard their rockets, but this rideshare launch was different.

  • Instead of being forced to wait for a large payload to be ready, this mission was designed to fly at a scheduled date, meaning that as long as the small satellites were ready, they could fly on time.
  • Also, you can book a ride for your satellite online, in true SpaceX fashion.

The big picture: Other rocket companies — like Rocket Lab and Virgin Orbit — launch dedicated missions for small payloads like these, but SpaceX is positioning itself as a potentially cheaper alternative for customers that may not need a dedicated launch.

Go deeper

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP implosion: Trump threats, payback

Spotted last week on a work van in Evansville, Ind. Photo: Sam Owens/The Evansville Courier & Press via Reuters

The GOP is getting torn apart by a spreading revolt against party leaders for failing to stand up for former President Trump and punish his critics.

Why it matters: Republican leaders suffered a nightmarish two months in Washington. Outside the nation’s capital, it's even worse.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The limits of Biden's plan to cancel student debt

Data: New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax; Chart: Axios Visuals

There’s a growing consensus among Americans who want President Biden to cancel student debt — but addressing the ballooning debt burden is much more complicated than it seems.

Why it matters: Student debt is stopping millions of Americans from buying homes, buying cars and starting families. And the crisis is rapidly getting worse.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerNeal Rothschild
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Why made-for-TV moments matter during the pandemic

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Erin Schaff-Pool, Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

In a world where most Americans are isolated and forced to laugh, cry and mourn without friends or family by their side, viral moments can offer critical opportunities to unite the country or divide it.

Driving the news: President Biden's inauguration was produced to create several made-for-social viral moments, a tactic similar to what the Democratic National Committee and the Biden campaign pulled off during the Democratic National Convention.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow