Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
A Falcon 9 rocket takes off. Photo: SpaceX
SpaceX is planning to launch at least three private missions in the coming years, culminating in the first crewed flight of the company's Starship next-generation rocket.
Why it matters: These privately-funded missions — collectively known as the Polaris program — are further evidence that private companies are now occupying a domain once reserved for the wealthiest nations.
What's happening: The first mission, Polaris Dawn, is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year and will be commanded by Jared Isaacman — the billionaire leader of last year's Inspiration4 mission that became SpaceX's first private, crewed mission to orbit.
- Polaris Dawn will make use of SpaceX's Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket, the same system used for Inspiration4.
- "Dragon and the Polaris Dawn crew will spend up to five days in orbit, flying higher than any Dragon mission to-date and endeavoring to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown," according to a mission description. The crew will also conduct a spacewalk and perform experiments.
- Isaacman will be joined on the mission by pilot Scott Poteet and two mission specialists from SpaceX: Sarah Gillis, an astronaut trainer who helped get Isaacman ready for Inspiration4, and Anna Menon, who will serve as the medical officer.
What's next: The next Polaris mission will also fly using the Dragon capsule, with the third mission in the series making use of Starship.
- Timing for those two missions hasn't yet been made public.
Go deeper: Listen to the Axios podcast How it Happened: The Next Astronauts for an in-depth look at the Inspiration4 mission.