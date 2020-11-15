Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Watch as SpaceX launches a new crew to orbit for NASA

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

The Falcon 9 rocket standing on the pad during a test. Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky

Four astronauts are set to launch to the International Space Station on Sunday aboard a SpaceX capsule.

Why it matters: This flight will be the company's second crewed launch for NASA and is expected to be the first of many regular flights to the station, helping end the space agency's reliance on Russian rockets for crewed missions.

Where it stands: The Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA's Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Japan's Soichi Noguchi is expected to take flight from Florida at 7:27 p.m. ET.

What's next: If all goes according to plan and the mission launches on time, the four astronauts are expected to dock to the space station in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday.

The big picture: As NASA plans for this launch, the space agency's past failures are never far from the minds of the people on the ground responsible for making sure that this mission succeeds.

  • "I was there through Columbia too ... and what you learn is, you have to be vigilant," NASA's head of human spaceflight Kathryn Lueders said during a press conference ahead of launch. "You have to make sure that you're listening to the data."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. coronavirus deaths expected to surpass summer peak this coming week
  2. U.S. surgeon general says "pandemic fatigue" driving record cases — Thanksgiving and COVID-19: What to know
  3. Politics: California governor attended dinner for 12 despite COVID-19 spikes.
  4. Business: Walmart, grocers reinstate coronavirus shopping restrictions
  5. World: Mexico tops 1M cases, as death toll nears 100,000 — Austria announces nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus deaths accelerate to an average of 1,100 a day

A medical staff member in the Covid-19 intensive care unit of the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas — the first U.S. state to surpass 1 million coronavirus cases. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images

The U.S. is expected to surpass the summer peak of deaths from COVID-19 and near early spring levels this coming week, per the COVID Tracking Project.

The big picture: 1,321 people died from the virus on Saturday, as the seven-day average reached 1,100. COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit record highs, with 69,455 people now in hospital with the virus in the U.S., according to the project.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - World

15 Asia-Pacific countries form world's largest trading bloc

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) is pictured on a TV monitor next to leaders of other country signatories during the signing ceremony for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership at a virtual summit, hosted from Hanoi. Photo: Nhac Nguyen /AFP via Getty Images

China and 14 other countries in the Asia-Pacific region on Sunday formed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Why it matters: The RCEP is the world's biggest free trading bloc, accounting for almost a third of all economic activity.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

