Watch as SpaceX launches a new crew to orbit for NASA

Four astronauts are set to launch to the International Space Station on Sunday aboard a SpaceX capsule.

Why it matters: This flight will be the company's second crewed launch for NASA and is expected to be the first of many regular flights to the station, helping end the space agency's reliance on Russian rockets for crewed missions.

Where it stands: The Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA's Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Japan's Soichi Noguchi is expected to take flight from Florida at 7:27 p.m. ET.

You can watch live coverage of the mission started at 3:30 p.m. ET on NASA TV.

What's next: If all goes according to plan and the mission launches on time, the four astronauts are expected to dock to the space station in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday.

The big picture: As NASA plans for this launch, the space agency's past failures are never far from the minds of the people on the ground responsible for making sure that this mission succeeds.