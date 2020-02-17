1 hour ago - Science

SpaceX botches 50th Falcon rocket booster landing

Orion Rummler

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after an in-flight abort test of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule on Jan. 19. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

What would have been SpaceX's 50th successful Falcon booster landing was foiled on Monday, after the booster missed its touchdown point in the Atlantic Ocean, the Washington Post reports.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: The most remarkable thing about SpaceX's failure to land one of its boosters is that this is the exception and not the rule.

  • It took dozens of attempts for the company to successfully land a booster on a drone ship for the first time in 2016.
  • Since then, SpaceX's landings have become largely routine.

Details: Monday's launch and descension through the atmosphere went smoothly, according to SpaceX, but the booster did not accurately land on its autonomous spaceport droneship in the ocean, the Post reports.

  • "It was not immediately clear why the landing did not go as planned," per the Post.

Go deeper: SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites

Go deeper

Miriam Kramer

SpaceX test paves the way for first crewed flights to space station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching with a Crew Dragon atop. Photo: NASA TV/SpaceX

SpaceX completed a major test on Sunday, paving the way for the company's first crewed launch to the International Space Station. According to founder Elon Musk, SpaceX could launch its first astronauts for NASA by the second quarter of this year.

Why it matters: NASA holds contracts with SpaceX and Boeing to fly astronauts to the station, returning crewed launches to the U.S. for the first time since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

Go deeperArrowJan 21, 2020
Miriam Kramer

SpaceX launches test of abort system to keep astronauts safe

Artist's illustration of a Crew Dragon atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Illustration: SpaceX

SpaceX on Sunday completed an in-flight test of its abort system designed to keep astronauts safe in the event of an emergency during launch.

Why it matters: The test marks the last major milestone ahead of SpaceX's first crewed flight to the International Space Station for NASA.

Go deeperArrowJan 19, 2020
Miriam Kramer

How new internet-beaming satellites could change wars

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Huge constellations of satellites expected to launch to orbit in the next few years are an opportunity for defense agencies to expand their communications — and transform the nature of conflict.

Why it matters: National security experts warn that China and other nations are ahead of the U.S. when it comes to beefing up their weaponized capabilities in orbit, potentially putting U.S. assets on Earth and in space in jeopardy.

Go deeperArrowJan 28, 2020