Updated 6 hours ago - Science

Two NASA astronauts return to Earth after historic SpaceX mission

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

The Crew Dragon capsule ahead of landing in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo: NASA TV

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are safely back on Earth after a historic flight to and from the International Space Station provided by SpaceX.

Why it matters: The landing marks the end of SpaceX's first crewed trip to the space station for NASA and the beginning of the space agency's next phase in exploration, one marked by partnerships with private companies.

State of play: The two astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico at 2:48pm ET after undocking from the station on Saturday.

  • "Thanks for flying SpaceX," a SpaceX mission controller said after the Crew Dragon splashed down.
  • A SpaceX vessel has recovered Hurley and Behnken from their Crew Dragon capsule and the two astronauts will be transported to dry land in Florida by helicopter before being flown back home to their families in Houston.

The big picture: Behnken and Hurley's two-month mission marked the first time people have launched to orbit from the U.S. since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

  • NASA now hopes to buy spaceflight and other services from private companies like SpaceX in order to help create an economy in orbit around the Earth, where the space agency can be a buyer of services instead of a provider.
  • That change, in theory, will free the agency (and its budget) up to focus more fully on further-afield goals, like getting people to the Moon and Mars.

What's next: NASA already has plans to launch more astronauts to the space station with SpaceX in the near future.

  • Behnken and Hurley's test flight — designed to certify the Crew Dragon for full operation — is expected to be followed up with SpaceX's first operational flight scheduled for late September.
  • That flight will see NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi fly to the station for a six-month mission.

One fun thing: Behnken's wife and fellow astronaut Megan McArthur is also expected to launch to the orbiting laboratory aboard the second operational flight of the Crew Dragon.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Health

World coronavirus updates: Global cases top 18 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of novel coronavirus cases surged past 18 million on Sunday night, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 688,300 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. Over 10.6 million have recovered.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 25 mins ago - Science

Isaias strengthens along Florida's coast as tropical storm threatens Carolinas

A wave crashes ashore as Tropical Storm Isaias passes throughJetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tropical Storm Isaias brought heavy rain and strong winds as it brushed past Florida on its way up the east coast toward the Carolinas on Sunday, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The latest: Isaias was 55 miles east of Cape Canaveral with winds increasing to 70 mph, the NHC said in an 8 p.m. update. Storm surge warnings were in effect for North and South Carolina. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the mid-Atlantic coast.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Thousands evacuated as Southern California fire grows

A firefighter from Carpinteria monitors a flare-up along a ridge as the Apple fire burns north of Banning in Cherry Valley, California, on Aug. 1. Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California firefighters were tackling multiple fires on Sunday — including a massive wildfire that's burned some 20,000 acres in the south of the state and prompted mandatory evacuations over the weekend.

The big picture: As California remains an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., some 15 separate fires are raging across the state. The Apple Fire in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, "doubled in size" Saturday, KTLA reports. About 7,800 people were under evacuation orders as hundreds of firefighters battle the blaze. But none of the fire had been contained by Sunday evening, per CalFire.

See photos (<1 min. read)Arrow