The Space Force's PR problem

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Gen. John Raymond — the head of space operations for the Space Force — said last week that the newest branch of the military is still searching for its footing when communicating its work to the public.

Why it matters: The Space Force — established by the Trump administration — has often been the butt of jokes, including a Netflix satire of the same name, but many in the space industry recognize its utility as the U.S. increasingly relies on space.

  • The public, however, has a harder time finding that utility, according to Raymond.
  • "Space doesn't have a mother," Raymond said during a roundtable Wednesday. "You can't reach out and hug a satellite. You can't see it. You can't touch it. It's hard to have that connection."

Between the lines: Raymond also added that the Space Force's job has been made harder by the classification of materials that make it hard to speak publicly about the threats posed by other actors in orbit.

  • "I really believe we're communicating very well in a number of areas," Raymond said. "I think there's still a challenge that it's hard to understand that connection to space, and we'll keep working at it."

The big picture: Even if the public isn't sure about the Space Force, the Biden administration has said it's here to stay.

  • Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the new military branch has the administration's "full support."

Go deeper

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
10 hours ago - Science

The new Mars club

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The newest missions to Mars are about life on Earth as much as they're about science on the Red Planet.

Why it matters: The United Arab Emirates and China, which each have missions arriving at Mars this week, have tied geopolitical and national ambitions to their Martian endeavors.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Day 1 of Trump's second impeachment trial

The impeachment trial for former President Trump kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, beginning with debate over the constitutionality of the House prosecuting a president who has already left office.

The latest: Trump's lead counsel Bruce Castor opened his arguments at 3 p.m. with praise for lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin's (D-Md.) "outstanding presentation," adding that no member of the Trump team will voice anything but condemnation of the rioters on Jan. 6.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Kadia Goba
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers show graphic video of Capitol riot violence at start of trial

Impeachment managers played a 13-minute long video of the riotous events that unfolded on Jan. 6.

Details: The video captures scenes of a Trump-flag carrying mob wrestling with armored Capitol Police officers. The video also showed scenes of the insurgents forcibly entering the Capitol juxtaposed with the Senate calling for recess as they are warned "protesters are in the building."

Go deeper (1 min. read)