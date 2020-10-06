Space cargo company Momentus going public via SPAC

Space cargo delivery startup Momentus has agreed to go public via a reverse merger that would value the company at just over $1.5 billion, Axios has learned from a source familiar with the situation.

Details: The company would become listed on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol MNTS, and would secure a simultaneous $175 million investment from Capital Group, D.E. Shaw, Lerner Enterprises, Tribe Capital, and Axon Capital.

The big picture: Santa Clara, Calif.-based Momentus was formed in 2017 to effectively shuttle satellites between rockets and their intended orbits. Its first commercial mission is slated for December, tied to a SpaceX launch.