Space cargo company Momentus going public via SPAC

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Space cargo delivery startup Momentus has agreed to go public via a reverse merger that would value the company at just over $1.5 billion, Axios has learned from a source familiar with the situation.

Details: The company would become listed on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol MNTS, and would secure a simultaneous $175 million investment from Capital Group, D.E. Shaw, Lerner Enterprises, Tribe Capital, and Axon Capital.

The big picture: Santa Clara, Calif.-based Momentus was formed in 2017 to effectively shuttle satellites between rockets and their intended orbits. Its first commercial mission is slated for December, tied to a SpaceX launch.

  • It would go public after being acquired by Stable Road Capital, a blank check company formed last year by investor Brian Kabot. An official announcement is expected to come on Wednesday.
  • The company previously raised around $80 million in VC funding, including from two investors in the simultaneous investment (Lerner and Tribe).
Tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya bets big on Medicare Advantage provider

Conventional investor wisdom is to steer clear of next month's election, due to its inherent uncertainty and consequential volatility. But, this morning, Chamath Palihapitiya bet big on a company whose fortunes may be significantly impacted by the presidential victor.

Driving the news: Clover Health, a tech-enabled provider of Medicare Advantage plans, agreed to go public via a reverse merger with a Palihapitiya-led SPAC called Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings III (NYSE: IPOC).

Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, he confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Miller's diagnosis adds to the long and growing list of Trump administration officials who have contracted the virus as the White House scrambles to respond to the outbreak.

Quantifying women's workplace crisis

We're starting to see evidence of the coronavirus' erosion of women's workplace gains: 865,000 American women left the labor force in September, compared with 216,000 men.

Why it matters: Many of the women dropping out hold senior-level positions at companies, and their exit from the workforce means the already-abysmal representation of women in leadership at U.S. firms will get even worse.

