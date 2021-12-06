SPACs are outpacing traditional IPOs in 2021.

Driving the news: 562 SPACs (special purpose acquisition vehicles) went public on U.S. exchanges between January and November, compared to 373 regular companies, according to data from Dealogic.

SPACs raised $151 billion in their IPOs, while traditional issuers raised $148 billion.

The big picture: SPACs owe most of their lead to the first quarter, when it felt like every VC, private equity and hedge fund manager was raising a SPAC for easy money optionality. Things have since begun to equalize a bit, but last week brought a dozen SPAC IPOs and no traditional ones.

The bottom line: SPACs seem to be here to stay as a viable IPO alternative.