Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

SPAC avalanche does some good

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

An avalanche of special purpose acquisition companies — better known as SPACs — raised capital this year to help startups bypass the lengthy and difficult IPO process.

Why it matters: Having more public companies is widely viewed as healthy for the markets and for the American economy, even if the SPAC path elicited skepticism and accusations of froth.

  • Public companies provide greater corporate transparency than do private companies. They also offer more retail investor opportunity, whereas private company investments are often limited to the wealthy.
  • Jay Clayton, the outgoing SEC chair, said in his 2017 confirmation hearings: “I believe that a reduction in the number of public companies, which is a function of fewer companies becoming public, is a problem for our capital markets.”

The big picture: The number of domestic operating companies listed on major U.S. exchanges has declined significantly over the past decade.

  • A major driver was the massive increase in available private-market capital, which manifested itself both as take-private buyouts and as growth equity that enabled startups to stay private longer. Plus a slew of public company mergers.
  • Between 2010 and 2020, the number of IPOs per year with a market capitalization over $50 million peaked at 275 in 2014 and hit a low of 105 in 2016. For context, there were a combined 856 IPOs in 1999 and 2000, during the dotcom boom.

By the numbers: Meanwhile, SPACs cropped up at an unprecedented rate this year, with 95 of them announcing deals to take private companies public.

  • 248 SPACs listed in 2020, raising over $83 billion, per SPAC Research. And there are plenty more in the pipeline.
  • That’s up from 59 SPACs that listed in 2019, raising $13.6 billion.

Between the lines: Much of the SPAC frenzy can be attributed to their super power of being able to take companies public now—taking advantage of favorable stock market conditions.

  • The sea of SPACs accelerated the timeline for companies that were already planning to go public in a year or two, and even convinced some that weren't thinking about it at all.

Yes, but: If the stock market turns bearish, even SPACs might not be able to revive interest in going public.

  • “Do you know where the Dow is gonna be in two years? I don’t,” says Niccolo de Masi, ex-CEO of gaming company Glu Mobile and a co-sponsor for two SPACs. “Valuations are good now, I can get you public now,” he says is the pitch to companies from SPACs.

Go deeper

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
Jan 2, 2021 - Economy & Business

Private schools pull students away from public schools

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Private institutions are attracting wealthy families who are frustrated with public schools' flip-flopping on remote and in-person learning.

Why it matters: The trend is weakening public schools, which will lose funding as they lose students, and deepening the divide between how rich and poor kids are educated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Updated 23 mins ago - World

Iran resumes 20% uranium enrichment, violating nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Photo: Iranian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran has resumed the production of 20% enriched uranium at its underground nuclear facility in Fordow, an Iranian government spokesman said Monday.

Why it matters: It's a further violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, which doesn’t allow enrichment to such levels. 20% enriched uranium can’t be used for military purposes, but it's a step closer to the 90% enrichment needed to build a nuclear bomb.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa FernandezCaitlin Owens
41 mins ago - Health

America's vaccine rollout: What went wrong

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The vaccine rollout is not going as planned so far, and has run headfirst into resource shortages and staffing issues caused by the raging pandemic.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of year fell drastically short, raising concerns about how long it may be until enough people are vaccinated in the U.S. for life to return to normal.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!