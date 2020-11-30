Get the latest market trends in your inbox

S&P Global to merge with IHS Markit in $44 billion megadeal

Photo: ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

 S&P Global will merge with IHS Markit for a deal worth about $44 billion in stock, the companies announced Monday.

Why it matters: It's the largest merger of 2020 and creates a financial data powerhouse, merging two of the largest firms in the industry.

  • "[T[he two companies will provide comprehensive solutions across data, platforms, benchmarks and analytics in ESG, climate and energy transition," according to a news release.
  • Shareholders of S&P Global will own about 67.75% of the combined company, while IHS Markit shareholders will own some 32.25%.

What they're saying: "This merger increases scale while rounding out our combined capabilities, and accelerates and amplifies our ability to deliver customers the essential intelligence needed to make decisions with conviction," said Douglas Peterson, president and CEO of S&P Global, who will serve as CEO of the combined company.

  • "We are confident that the strengths of S&P Global and IHS Markit will enable meaningful growth and create attractive value for all stakeholders. We have been impressed by the IHS Markit team and look forward to welcoming the talented IHS Markit employees to S&P Global."

What to watch: The companies expect the transaction to close in the second half of 2021.

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street wonders how bad it has to get

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Wall Street is working out how bad the economy will have to get for Congress to feel motivated to move on economic support.

Why it matters: A pre-Thanksgiving data dump showed more evidence of a floundering economic recovery. But the slow drip of crumbling economic data may not be enough to push Washington past a gridlock to halt the economic backslide.

Axios
2 hours ago - Health

Moderna to file for FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine

Photo illustration by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Moderna announced that it plans to file with the FDA Monday for an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine, which the company said has an efficacy rate of 94.1%.

Why it matters: Moderna will become the second company to file for a vaccine EUA after Pfizer did the same earlier this month, potentially paving the way for the U.S. to have two COVID-19 vaccines in distribution by the end of the year. The company said its vaccine has a 100% efficacy rate against severe COVID cases.

Scott Rosenberg
3 hours ago - Technology

The social media addiction bubble

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Right now, everyone from Senate leaders to the makers of Netflix's popular "Social Dilemma" is promoting the idea that Facebook is addictive.

Yes, but: Human beings have raised fears about the addictive nature of every new media technology since the 18th century brought us the novel, yet the species has always seemed to recover its balance once the initial infatuation wears off.

