1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Second-quarter S&P 500 earnings could decline by more than 40%

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Second-quarter S&P 500 earnings are expected to decline by 43.5%, with revenues falling by 11.5%, according to FactSet, the largest year-over-year drop since Q4 2008 (-69.1%).

By the numbers: Estimated earnings per share for the second quarter have decreased by 36.2% since March 31.

  • That's more than 10 times the five-year average and the largest decrease in a quarter since FactSet began tracking the data in 2002.

The earnings picture is being clouded by a lack of forward guidance.

  • Through Friday, 183 S&P 500 companies had withdrawn or confirmed a previous withdrawal of annual EPS guidance for fiscal year 2020, FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters said in a note.
  • Only 48 companies have issued guidance for Q2 — with 27 providing negative EPS guidance and 21 issuing positive ones — less than half of the five-year average for a quarter (107).
  • Even with the small sample size, the percentage of companies issuing positive guidance (56%) is well below the five-year average of 69%.

On the other side: As EPS estimates have fallen, price-to-earnings ratios have skyrocketed toward record highs.

  • The 12-month forward P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 21.2, significantly above the 5-year average (16.8) and 10-year average (15.1) for the index.

Between the lines: The one sector in the S&P 500 that has not seen a significant negative impact to earnings guidance is utilities.

  • Utilities were, by far, the sector with the highest number of companies to confirm previous EPS guidance for 2020 and are projected to have the highest year-over-year earnings growth of all eleven sectors at 2.4%.

Go deeper: U.S. earnings could be world's hardest hit by coronavirus

Go deeper

Kendall Baker
56 mins ago - Sports

NBA details life inside its Disney World "bubble"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In a document sent to players on Tuesday, the NBA provided a detailed look at what life will be like when play resumes inside the league's "bubble" at Walt Disney World in Florida next month.

Why it matters: Players will be tested for COVID-19 "regularly." When someone tests positive, they will be placed in isolation, where they will remain for at least 14 days. Once they test negative twice in a span of more than 24 hours, they can leave isolation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

PPP failed to get money where it was most needed

Data: S&P Global; Table: Axios Visuals

With the deadline for businesses to secure funding from the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) less than two weeks away, the most high profile portion of the $2 trillion CARES Act looks to have left out the people who needed it most.

Driving the news: Fed chair Jerome Powell said during his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that despite the nearly $700 billion program, the coronavirus pandemic was "presenting acute risks to small businesses."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's attacks fuel John Bolton's new bestseller

Trump and Bolton in 2019. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump sure is good at selling books — even when they attack him.

The state of play: The president said this week that "a lot of people are upset" that John Bolton, his former national security adviser, had written the 592-page book — "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," out Tuesday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow