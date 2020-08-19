1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Investors still don't believe the stock market's rally can last

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high on Tuesday and has rallied by around 52% since hitting its low point on March 23 — the best run the index has ever had in such a short time.

The state of play: While the market has continued to rise for the past five months, most investors have been incredulous about the sustainability of gains.

What's happening: Data from the Investment Company Institute show equity funds continue to see outflows and bond funds continue to see inflows.

  • For the week ended Aug. 5, the last week for which data are available, investors pulled $20.3 billion out of equities and put $27.3 billion into bonds.
  • Equity funds have seen net outflows in every month this year and they have increased in recent months as stock prices have gone up — outflows in March, when the market crashed to its nadir were $25.6 billion, but rose to $45.1 billion in June and totaled $76.7 billion in July based on ICI weekly estimates.

Money market funds, which are ostensibly savings accounts, also have been stubbornly high in 2020 despite the booming market.

  • Investors have parked at least $4.5 trillion of cash in money markets since the week ending April 15.
  • That's about 50% more — $1.5 trillion — than MMFs held in April 2019 and an increase of more than $600 billion from the highest level of holdings following the global financial crisis.

What they're saying: "The S&P 500 has been impressive and has created a lot of wealth, but I am not sure that reflects the overall health of the economy," Patrick Leary, chief market strategist at Incapital, told Reuters.

  • "The rally has more to do with asset inflation, which is fueled by all the liquidity and all the continued support in the economy as well as the weakening dollar."

Yes, but: Some asset managers are starting to get bullish in public and in notes to their clients, encouraging stock buying.

Watch this space: Divergence continues to be a major theme in the stock market. Big U.S. tech stocks have led the way, with the Nasdaq up 22% year to date, setting new record highs for months.

  • U.S. equities continue to outperform the rest of the world with MSCI's index of global stocks excluding the U.S. down 4.7% year to date, compared to the S&P's 4.9% gain.

Courtenay Brown
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

S&P 500 closes at record high for first time since pandemic began

Source: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The S&P 500 closed at a new high on Tuesday for the first time since February, before the coronavirus pandemic was declared.

Why it matters: It’s among the fastest-ever recoveries on record and comes as millions of Americans remain out of work during one of the worst economic downturns in U.S. history.

Dion Rabouin
Aug 18, 2020 - Economy & Business

The American real estate conundrum

Reproduced from CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

The housing market has been a solidly bright spot in the U.S. economy in recent months.

Yes, but: There remain serious questions about what the next phase for the market will be as the coronavirus pandemic has created an enormous amount of uncertainty about where and how people will live.

Ina Fried
2 hours ago - Technology

The tech that made (mostly) virtual conventions a reality

Photo: Mary Schwalm/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Shifting this year’s political conventions to be largely virtual affairs has accelerated an effort already underway to ensure the proceedings extend far beyond any convention site to an increasingly digital audience.

Why it matters: The format and technology may have changed dramatically this year but the underlying goals remain the same: energize the base, build momentum and woo voters on the fence.

