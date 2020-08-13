12 mins ago - Economy & Business

S&P 500's historic rebound leaves investors divided on future

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Money.net; Chart: Axios Visuals

The S&P 500 nearly closed at an all-time high on Wednesday and remains poised to go from peak to trough to peak in less than half a year.

By the numbers: Since hitting its low on March 23, the S&P has risen about 50%, with more than 40 of its members doubling, according to Bloomberg. The $12 trillion dollars of share value that vanished in late March has almost completely returned.

What's happening: The record-breaking rebound has divided investors, with some betting on a new bull market run that will take stocks well above their current levels and others hunkering down for a major pullback.

Details: Many institutional asset managers continue to sit the rally out, preferring to buy bonds or stay in cash.

  • Data from the Investment Company Institute showed that money market funds remain above $4.5 trillion as of the week ending Aug. 6, with inflows to MMFs that week for the first time since mid-May.
  • Bond funds have seen inflows in each of the last three months, including $100 billion of inflows in June.
  • Stock funds, on the other hand, have seen consistent outflows with data from Bank of America showing the largest outflows in 11 weeks last week.

What we're hearing: There's a tug of war going on in the market, not just between bulls and bears but between investors who believe the economy is bouncing back and others who are simply holding on in high-flying tech stocks because there is no alternative to the equity market.

  • The former strategy has led to increased buying in small-cap stocks and re-opening plays like hotels and airlines (the JETS ETF has risen seven of the last eight days, including a 4.8% gain on Monday), as investors look to add some names to their portfolios just in case a successful COVID-19 vaccine is quickly developed and distributed.

The pain of losing $10 trillion in U.S. GDP and 53 million people who have filed initial jobless claims has been "numbed" by $21 trillion in policy stimulus — $2 billion per hour in central bank asset purchases, says Bank of America chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett.

  • "Nothing matters but liquidity."

Between the lines: The impressive rebound has masked some significant divergence, Hartnett notes.

  • If the S&P 500 were just the tech sector it would be above 4,000.
  • On the other hand, if it was just U.S. banks and energy companies it would be under 2,100.
  • So far this year, FAAMG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet) are up 35% while the other 495 stocks have risen less than 5%.

Dion Rabouin
Aug 12, 2020 - Economy & Business

Investors are betting the future is priced in euros

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's the euro's time now — at least that's how investors have been positioning recently.

What's happening: Speculators have raised their bets to the highest in nine years that the dollar will fall and increased bullish bets that the euro will rise to the highest level on record, Reuters reported citing data from the CFTC.

Sara Fischer
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Newsrooms abandoned as pandemic drags on

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facing enormous financial pressure and uncertainty around reopenings, media companies are giving up on their years-long building leases for more permanent work-from-home structures. Others are letting employees work remotely for the foreseeable future.

Why it matters: Real estate is often the most expensive asset that media companies own. And for companies that don't own their space, it's often the biggest expense.

Ashley Gold
2 hours ago - Technology

Dark clouds envelop feel-good Pinterest

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Pinterest set out to be a bright spot in cutthroat Silicon Valley, but now stands to see its reputation forever tarnished by allegations of mistreatment and a toxic culture by women who held senior roles at the company.

Why it matters: Even a company known for progressive policy decisions and successfully combatting hateful and otherwise problematic content isn't immune to the systemic problems that have plagued many tech companies.

