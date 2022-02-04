Sign up for our daily briefing

Flight attendants' union slams Southwest plan to resume alcohol sales

Oriana Gonzalez

Airline workers walk past the Southwest Airlines terminal at the San Francisco International Airport on Jan. 24. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The union representing Southwest Airlines flight attendants says it opposes the airline's plan to resume alcohol sales on flights because it could increase customer "misconduct issues."

Driving the news: Southwest said late Thursday that it will resume alcohol sales on most of its flights on Feb. 16. It was the first major airline to suspend booze sales at the start of the pandemic.

  • "Customers have expressed a desire for more beverage options, so we’re delighted to restore additional on-board offerings as a part of the Southwest Hospitality that our Customers know and love," Tony Roach, Southwest's VP of customer experience and customer relations, said in a statement.

What they're saying: The flight attendants' union, TWU Local 556, said in a Facebook post that it is "outraged" at Southwest's "irresponsible resumption of alcohol sales."

  • "We have adamantly and unequivocally informed management that to do this prior to the mask mandate being lifted is contrary to their prior statements and will potentially increase customer non-compliance and misconduct issues," the union added.
  • "This, along with added injury risk on ultra-short haul service flights, will put our [m]embers overall safety and security at an unacceptable level of risk."

The big picture: The Federal Aviation Administration in 2021 received nearly 6,000 reports of unruly passenger behavior, with over half, about 4,200, being mask-related.

Go deeper: "Make it stop": Flight attendants urge feds to help

Go deeper

Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 3 mins ago - Science

Hundreds of thousands without power as "treacherous" winter storm hits U.S.

A man works to clear a downed tree in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel is expected to slam the Northeast U.S. with heavy snowfall and "treacherous" ice accumulations on Friday before exiting over the Atlantic Ocean this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Driving the news: Multiple governors declared states of emergency as heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pummeled much of the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. On the warm side of the storm, thunderstorms spawned tornadoes in Alabama that killed one person Thursday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Neil IrwinEmily Peck
21 mins ago - Economy & Business

January jobs growth surged despite Omicron

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Employers added a whopping 467,000 jobs in January even as millions of workers were affected by the Omicron variant of COVID.

Driving the news: It is the strongest job creation since October and handily beat expectations. Forecasters had expected 155,000 jobs to be added.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

Xi backs Putin on NATO demands as leaders meet in Beijing

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China. Photo: Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping projected unity against Western "interference" in a thinly veiled joint statement on Friday, as the two leaders met ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics.

Why it matters: The two authoritarian powers have fostered deeper ties, including in military cooperation, as tensions with the U.S. have soared over the past several years.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow