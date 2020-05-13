1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. granted humanitarian protection to 2 migrants at southern border over 7 weeks

A migrant carrying a toddler stands in front of the barrier at the U.S.-Mexico border. Photo: Herika Martinez/AFP

The U.S. has admitted two people seeking humanitarian protection at the southern border since March 21, amid new coronavirus restrictions from the Trump administration, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services data first obtained by the Washington Post and confirmed by Axios.

The big picture: Pointing to the public health threat presented by COVID-19, the administration quickly expelled more than 20,000 people who crossed the border illegally using emergency powers provided by a CDC order. Those individuals include children and asylum-seekers who are usually protected by U.S. law.

Homeland Security officials have said the restrictions are needed to minimize the number of people held in border patrol facilities, where the virus can spread easily.

  • USCIS interviewed 59 candidates between March 21 and May 13, a USCIS official told Axios. It rejected 54 of those applicants, while three cases are pending.

Axios' Stef Kight contributed to this report.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France is reporting more coronavirus deaths than Spain, per John Hopkins data as of Wednesday, as the country cautiously reopens shops and schools.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.3 million people and killed 294,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.6 million tests), followed by Russia (over 242,000).

Doctors face new urgency to solve children and coronavirus puzzle

Children in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood in New York. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Solving the mystery of how the coronavirus impacts children has gained sudden steam, as doctors try to determine if there's a link between COVID-19 and kids with a severe inflammatory illness, and researchers try to pin down their contagiousness before schools reopen.

Driving the news: New York state's health department is investigating 102 cases of the illness in children, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a Wednesday press briefing. Three children in the state have died: an 18-year old girl, a 5-year old boy, and a 7-year old boy. 14 other states and five European countries have also reported cases, Cuomo said.

CDC reopening document offers detailed guidelines for states and cities

CDC Director Robert Redfield and President Trump on April 22. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The CDC created detailed guidance on when and how to ease local coronavirus lockdown restrictions that includes a warning of future flareups, according to a document obtained by the AP.

Why it matters: The CDC's 63-page plan, which was part of the guidance previously shelved by the White House, provides more specific instructions for state and local governments than the Trump administration's "Opening Up America Again" plan, which ultimately delegated reopening decisions to local officials.

