South Korea reports record high 950 daily COVID-19 cases

South Korea on Saturday reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count since the pandemic got underway, with 950 new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

By the numbers: South Korea has a total of 41,736 coronavirus accumulated cases and 578 confirmed deaths, and the number of daily cases has been increasing since November.

Details: About 680 of the new cases can be traced to Seoul, where transmissions are emerging in hospitals, long-term care facilities, restaurants, saunas, schools and army units, AP reports.

Cases were also reported in other urban areas, such as Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Ulsan and Daegu, a southeastern city that was the hotspot of the spring outbreak.

Officials loosened the country's social distancing mandates in October, but have since restored some restrictions, including shuttering nightclubs and limiting restaurants to delivery and takeout service.

What they're saying: South Korean President Moon Jae-in called the country's surge an "emergency situation."

"We plan to extensively expand drive-through and walk-through coronavirus testing methods … as preemptive measures to track down infected people and block the spread," he said in a Facebook post, per Reuters.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the country needs to tighten social distancing restrictions, banning gatherings of more than 10 people, closing schools, halting professional sports and requiring companies to set work-from-home policies.

Zoom out: Tokyo reported 621 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, setting its own record.