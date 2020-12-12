Get the latest market trends in your inbox

South Korea reports record high 950 daily COVID-19 cases

Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korea on Saturday reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count since the pandemic got underway, with 950 new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

By the numbers: South Korea has a total of 41,736 coronavirus accumulated cases and 578 confirmed deaths, and the number of daily cases has been increasing since November.

Details: About 680 of the new cases can be traced to Seoul, where transmissions are emerging in hospitals, long-term care facilities, restaurants, saunas, schools and army units, AP reports.

  • Cases were also reported in other urban areas, such as Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Ulsan and Daegu, a southeastern city that was the hotspot of the spring outbreak.
  • Officials loosened the country's social distancing mandates in October, but have since restored some restrictions, including shuttering nightclubs and limiting restaurants to delivery and takeout service.

What they're saying: South Korean President Moon Jae-in called the country's surge an "emergency situation."

  • "We plan to extensively expand drive-through and walk-through coronavirus testing methods … as preemptive measures to track down infected people and block the spread," he said in a Facebook post, per Reuters.
  • Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the country needs to tighten social distancing restrictions, banning gatherings of more than 10 people, closing schools, halting professional sports and requiring companies to set work-from-home policies.

Zoom out: Tokyo reported 621 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, setting its own record.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over vaccine.
  2. Vaccine: Jumping the line for a vaccine will be pretty easy — GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi vaccine delayed until late 2021U.S. buys 100 million additional doses of Moderna's vaccine.
  3. Health: Middle America still racking up a ton of new casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country.
  4. States: Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia announce new COVID-19 restrictions.
  5. Cities: Cuomo says New York City will close indoor dining next week.
  6. World: Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  7. Education: CDC: Public schools need about $22 billion to safely reopen doors.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID-19 testing, and where it goes from here
FDA authorizes Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, the agency announced on Friday night.

Why it matters: It's a major milestone in the U.S. fight against COVID-19, clearing the way for the initial rollout of a vaccine that has been found to be 95% effective with no serious side effects.

CDC: Public schools need about $22 billion to safely reopen doors

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser / Axios

Public schools would have to spend between $55 and $442 per student on average to implement COVID-19 safety precautions for in-person classes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculated on Friday.

Why it matters: Schools have already spent millions to re-open and close — hitting many districts with pandemic-strained budgets particularly hard.

