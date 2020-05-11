17 mins ago - Health

South Korea's new outbreak should be a warning

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

South Korea — a model for how to handle the coronavirus well — has had to re-tighten some of its commercial restrictions as on Sunday it reported the biggest-single day increase in cases it has seen in over a month with 34 new cases.

Why it matters: The U.S., by contrast, is seeing roughly 25,000 new cases per day — a discrepancy that far outstrips the differences in population between the two countries.

  • What happened in South Korea is pretty much what you'd expect: An infected person went to several clubs in one night. He is believed to have infected 43 fellow clubgoers, who in turn infected another 11 people, per NPR.

We will almost certainly see much bigger subsequent waves of infection here in the U.S., where the focus is on reopening — even in nursing homes. We're already seeing full flights again, and our adherence to social distancing has never been uniform.

  • There's even a risk of an outbreak within the White House — close quarters where many people are still showing up to work and few are wearing masks.
  • Two West Wing workers have tested positive, prompting a slew of senior officials to self-quarantine — including, per the New York Times, CDC director Robert Redfield, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn, and the NIH's Anthony Fauci.
  • Eleven Secret Service employees also have the coronavirus, Yahoo News reports.

Between the lines: The White House is a model of what it would look like to go back to work with ample testing and ample protections, which most of the country will not have.

My thought bubble: The coronavirus can gain a foothold even in the most highly guarded workplace in the country. We've seen in South Korea that a return to normal life can open the door to a new outbreak, even after things seemed under control. We know they're not under control here.

  • We know this is a highly contagious virus, and we know that distance from other people is the only real protection at this point.
  • In other words, we know what awaits us as we reopen.

Go deeper: U.S. coronavirus caseload has held steady

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Officials are "racing to contain" a potential outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Capitol Hill after three top Trump administration officials, the Senate Health Committee chairman and the chief of naval operations self-quarantined following exposure to COVID-19, per the New York Times.

The big picture: NIAID director Anthony Fauci, CDC chief Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn are self-isolating, days after Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and Trump's valet tested positive. The trio is scheduled to testify remotely at a Senate hearing Tuesday that will be chaired via video by Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is in self-quarantine after a staff member tested positive.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health

Top Trump health officials to testify before Senate via videoconference

Fauci and Redfield. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn, CDC director Robert Redfield, and coronavirus testing coordinator Brett Giroir will testify via videoconference before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) announced Sunday.

Why it matters: Fauci, Redfield and Hahn are all self-quarantining after coming in "low risk" contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the virus.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow17 hours ago - Politics & Policy