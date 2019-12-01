South Dakota plane crash kills 9 people, including 2 children

A plane carrying 12 people crashed soon after takeoff Saturday from Chamberlain, South Dakota, killing nine people — including two children, the Argus Leader reports.
Details: National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson told AP the Pilatus PC-12 crashed about 12:30 p.m. The area was under a winter storm warning at the time of the crash, per the National Weather Service. The three survivors were being treated in Sioux Falls, S.D., according to the Washington Post.
- Knudson said the NTSB was investigating the incident, "but inclement weather in the area is making travel to the site difficult," AP noted.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.