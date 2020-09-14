38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

South Dakota AG involved in fatal crash

South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre. Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a 55-year-old man who was walking along a road in Hyde County on Saturday night, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) announced Sunday, according to Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Why it matters: Ravnsborg, who has a history of speeding and traffic violations, told authorities after the crash he thought he hit a deer, though the South Dakota Highway Patrol did not say how long the attorney general waited to report the crash or if he stopped to confirm that he hit a deer or to inspect his vehicle for damage.

The big picture: Ravnsborg, who was not injured, was driving home alone from a dinner event, according to the Rapid City Journal. The Highway Patrol did not say whether alcohol or speed were factors in the collision.

  • The victim, Joe Boever, was not found and identified until the next morning.
  • Boever was walking to repair his truck, which was damaged in a crash the previous night, his family told the Leader.

What they're saying: Noem said South Dakota Highway Patrol is leading an investigation into the crash and will report to her with its findings.

  • Ravnsborg said in a statement that he is “shocked and filled with sorrow” after the crash, according to The New York Times. “I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.”

Zachary Basu
38 mins ago - World

U.S. bans some imports of cotton, other products from Xinjiang made with forced labor

A tractor sowing cotton seeds on April 5 in Xinjiang. Photo: VCG via Getty Images

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a series of orders on Monday barring some imports of cotton, apparel, hair products, computer parts and other goods from China's Xinjiang region due to the government's "illicit, inhumane, and exploitative practices of forced labor."

Why it matters: The Trump administration is taking an increasingly aggressive approach to human rights abuses in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government is engaged in a sweeping campaign of demographic and cultural genocide against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 29,114,477 — Total deaths: 925,596— Total recoveries: 19,673,071Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 6,531,437 — Total deaths: 194,238 — Total recoveries: 2,450,162 — Total tests: 88,813,708Map
  3. Health: Kids can and do transmit the virus to their household, CDC says — Timeline: The six months that changed everything.
  4. Politics: Bob Woodward says it wasn't Trump's idea to restrict travel from China — Why new stimulus talks are at a "dead end" — Democrats to probe Trump appointees who allegedly interfered with CDC reports.
  5. Poll: Gen Z says it's taking the pandemic seriously.
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls Trump a "climate arsonist," warns of wildfire threat to suburbs

Joe Biden on Monday called President Trump a "climate arsonist" and warned that another four years of Trump's policies would expose suburbs to more deadly wildfires.

Why it matters: Biden's speech addressing the record-setting wildfires in the West sought to cast Trump — who rejects consensus climate science — as a threat to the safety and livelihoods of people nationwide, rather than just an environmental issue.

