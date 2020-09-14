South Dakota AG involved in fatal crash

South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre. Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a 55-year-old man who was walking along a road in Hyde County on Saturday night, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) announced Sunday, according to Sioux Falls Argus Leader.
Why it matters: Ravnsborg, who has a history of speeding and traffic violations, told authorities after the crash he thought he hit a deer, though the South Dakota Highway Patrol did not say how long the attorney general waited to report the crash or if he stopped to confirm that he hit a deer or to inspect his vehicle for damage.
The big picture: Ravnsborg, who was not injured, was driving home alone from a dinner event, according to the Rapid City Journal. The Highway Patrol did not say whether alcohol or speed were factors in the collision.
- The victim, Joe Boever, was not found and identified until the next morning.
- Boever was walking to repair his truck, which was damaged in a crash the previous night, his family told the Leader.
What they're saying: Noem said South Dakota Highway Patrol is leading an investigation into the crash and will report to her with its findings.
- Ravnsborg said in a statement that he is “shocked and filled with sorrow” after the crash, according to The New York Times. “I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.”