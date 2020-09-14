South Dakota AG involved in fatal crash

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a 55-year-old man who was walking along a road in Hyde County on Saturday night, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) announced Sunday, according to Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Why it matters: Ravnsborg, who has a history of speeding and traffic violations, told authorities after the crash he thought he hit a deer, though the South Dakota Highway Patrol did not say how long the attorney general waited to report the crash or if he stopped to confirm that he hit a deer or to inspect his vehicle for damage.

The big picture: Ravnsborg, who was not injured, was driving home alone from a dinner event, according to the Rapid City Journal. The Highway Patrol did not say whether alcohol or speed were factors in the collision.

The victim, Joe Boever, was not found and identified until the next morning.

Boever was walking to repair his truck, which was damaged in a crash the previous night, his family told the Leader.

What they're saying: Noem said South Dakota Highway Patrol is leading an investigation into the crash and will report to her with its findings.