Scoop: South African fintech Yoco in talks to raise $150 million

Yoco, a South Africa-based fintech helping small businesses take card and mobile payments, is in talks to raise about $150 million in funding, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Yoco's funding plans come amid a flurry of African mega-rounds as investors bet that the developing economy is ripe for growth across the fintech sector.

Context: Before 2021, just eight African startups had raised $100 million or more in a single round. Last year, that number shot up to 14, based on data from Partech.

Details: Yoco itself has been growing fast, doubling its revenue to $40-$50 million last year, per the sources.

Founded in 2013, Yoco — like the U.S.'s Block — manages payments and sells portable point-of-sale card machines as well as software for tracking sales, inventory, and staff.

Its rise comes as consumers in its largest market, South Africa, have increasingly adopted card payments over cash in recent years.

Zoom in: Yoco is now looking to be valued at between $700 million and $1 billion, though the sources caution that the fundraising numbers may shift as a lead investor has not yet been decided on.

The talks come eight months after the company raised $83 million Series C round of funding from investors including Dragoneer Investment Group, Partech, and Quona Capital.

Of note: Yoco declined to confirm the fundraise, though co-founder and CEO Katlego Maphai says the company is expanding rapidly in to other parts of Africa and the Middle East. It also plans to be IPO-ready by 2025.

