Sotomayor: SCOTUS faces "unprecedented" threat in confirmation battles

Erin Doherty

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Wednesday she sees an "unprecedented" threat to the court as the confirmation battle to fill Justice Stephen Breyer's seat looms.

Driving the news: "I have concerns that we might be in crisis as norms in the nomination process are broken," Sotomayor said at a virtual lecture for New York University Law School.

  • "As more senators, congressional representatives, governors, mayors, local politicians and the media question the legitimacy of the court, many of them heap scorn on the court," Sotomayor said adding, "the threat is greater and unprecedented than any time in our history."

The big picture: Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement from the Supreme Court last month, setting up a a battle to confirm President Biden's first Supreme Court opening, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reports.

  • The retirement also sets Sotomayor up to be the most senior liberal justice after Breyer's retirement, which is expected for this summer.
  • Biden has pledged that he will nominate a Black woman to replace Breyer, and he said earlier this month that he will announce the nominee by the end of February.

What she's saying: "The more partisan the voting becomes, the less belief that the public is likely to have that Congress is making a merit-based or qualifications-based assessment of judicial nominees," Sotomayor said.

  • "We need the public to hold its elected officials accountable in respecting the judiciary and its work," she said. "We can only do it if the public understands the important of our independence."

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Health

Abortions in Texas dropped by 60% in month after ban took effect

Expand chart
Data: Texas Health and Human Services; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The number of abortions performed in Texas fell by 60% in the first month after the most restrictive abortion ban in the U.S. went into effect, according to data released Thursday by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

By the numbers: In August, there were a total of 5,404 clinic abortions conducted. That number fell dramatically in September to 2,197.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
1 hour ago - Science

Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Some people don't get COVID despite being exposed to the virus — a mystery researchers are trying to unravel.

Why it matters: Understanding the small cohort of "never COVID" people could lead to new vaccine targets or other protections as the world enters the third year of the pandemic.

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo for Axios)
3 hours ago - World

Sesame Street gets its first-ever Latino executive producer

Big Bird and his Mexican cousin, Abelardo Montoya. Photo: Janet Kim for Sesame Workshop

Sesame Street's decades-long presence on both sides of the border has come full circle with a Mexican American executive producer at the helm for its new season.

Why it matters: Sal Perez is the first Latino to serve in that role, although people of color have had a huge influence for years. The show is in production for its 53rd season.

